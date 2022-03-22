Loving an artist that hasn’t toured in years can be hard, especially if you’re a fan of live music. As a Taylor Swift fan, I know that feeling “all too well.” If dancing around your living room to music isn’t enough, a Club 90s themed club night is the next best thing.
Club 90s presented a sold-out Taylor Swift Night to House of Blues New Orleans Saturday, and it was the perfect opportunity for “Swifties” to come together and enjoy the singer’s music.
As the venue’s line started to extend around the corner, someone walking by asked, “Who’s playing tonight?” To this, someone in line responded, “Taylor Swift.”
Even though “Taylor Was Here” was written in red lipstick on the bathroom mirror, she wasn’t actually there. However, the sense of togetherness and upbeat and carefree energy of the crowd, as well as the pictures and music videos displayed on the screen, made it feel just as fun as a concert.
The DJ had a wide variety of songs and genres in Swift’s discography to choose from. Even when the DJ played “Picture to Burn” for a second time, or “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” the crowd’s energy never faltered.
Despite the fact that it was a Swift-themed night, the DJ’s selection wasn’t exclusive to Swift’s discography. The crowd danced to songs by other artists such as Kesha, Paramore, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish.
These theme nights are not only popular among fans. In fact, some of the artists themselves have acknowledged the theme nights, including Swift. In November 2021, Swift took to Instagram Stories to share a video taken by a fan at a Taylor Swift Night in Los Angeles and included a heartfelt caption.
“THIS is what it’s all about, why I live to make music,” Swift wrote. “The hope that maybe people might want to come together and feel things.”
Club 90s brings their various theme nights to many cities across the country. Other crowd-favorite theme nights include a One Direction theme titled “Midnight Memories,” an Olivia Rodrigo “Sour Prom” theme, a “‘Euphoria’ Rave” theme and a 2000s theme.
If you missed Taylor Swift Night, keep an eye on Club 90s’ social media accounts to see when they will return to New Orleans, and what theme they will bring to the House of Blues next.