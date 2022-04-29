Coachella returned to the California desert after three years, and this year’s highly anticipated music festival was live-streamed on YouTube for everyone to watch, no matter where they were. Being able to watch each set, in crystal clear streaming quality, from the comfort of your home was an experience like no other, especially with this year’s lineup. Here are some of the highlights from Coachella 2022.
Brockhampton’s Final Show
In January 2022, fans were devastated when Brockhampton cancelled their tour and announced they would be taking an “indefinite hiatus,” and Coachella would be their final performance together. The group gave an incredible last performance with their infectious carefree energy, and they closed their set with an energetic performance of “Boogie” before saying their goodbyes to the crowd.
However, they surprised fans with an album announcement at the end of their set when the screens displayed the words, “The Final Album,” causing the crowd to erupt into cheers. This album, which is set to release in 2022, will be Brockhampton’s last release as a group. Their last performance was nothing short of bittersweet and memorable to the people in attendance (both in the crowd and watching from home).
Billie Eilish’s Surprise Guests
Billie Eilish made history as the festival’s youngest headliner at 20 years old. She always puts on a fun and captivating show, and her Coachella set was no different. When it came to special guests, Eilish was full of surprises.
For the first weekend, Khalid joined Eilish on stage to perform their collaboration “Lovely.” Their voices blended together for an emotional and powerful performance. Later in the show, Damon Albarn of the band Gorillaz joined Eilish on stage during her song “Getting Older.” The two were then joined by Posdnuos of De La Soul to perform Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.”
During the second weekend, Eilish welcomed Paramore’s Hayley Williams on stage. The two performed “Misery Business,” one of Paramore’s most iconic songs, and Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.” Their performances were electric, and the collab was exciting for not only Paramore fans, but for Eilish herself too.
“Absolutely what on earth could be cooler than that? I’m dead serious,” Eilish said when Williams left the stage.
Anitta’s High-Energy Set
Eilish wasn’t the only one making Coachella history. Anitta was the first-ever Brazilian solo artist to perform on Coachella’s main stage, and she put on an amazing show. She kicked off her set with “Onda Diferente,” with Snoop Dogg joining her as a special guest. She also had three iconic outfit changes during her set.
Saweetie also made a cameo during “Faking Love,” and Diplo joined her on stage for a few songs. A show with special guests and vibrant performances from both the artist and dancers; what more could you ask for?
Doja Cat’s Mesmerizing Performance
Doja Cat is a compelling performer, and whoever went to her set thinking they were just going to see another pop performance were in for a treat. Mesmerizing choreography, five costume changes and a multi-genre performance make up the singer’s spectacular set.
Rico Nasty was a special guest, and the two sang their collaboration “Tia Tamera.” Doja Cat also welcomed Tyga to the stage to perform their 2019 song “Juicy.” Doja Cat’s performance was hypnotic, energetic and overall headliner material (hopefully foreshadowing).
Harry Styles’ Iconic Duets
Harry Styles was a headliner at this year’s Coachella. He performed songs from his first two albums, but also surprised fans by performing two unreleased songs from his upcoming album “Harry’s House.”
During weekend one, Styles surprised fans with Shania Twain as his special guest. The pair sang Twain’s iconic “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and the slow and swoony “You’re Still the One.” Twain is an artist that Styles has always looked up to, and he took a moment to thank her for not only teaching him that “men are trash,” but for being a big part of his childhood.
“To you, to the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful,” Styles said. “I’m so grateful you’re with us here tonight. This is very special for me.”
Weekend two also sent fans into a frenzy when Lizzo joined Styles on stage, where the pair gave a theatrical and charming performance of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.” Styles later ended his set with a moving performance of his 6 minute ballad “Sign of the Times.”
The Weeknd x Swedish House Mafia
After Kanye West dropped out of Coachella at the last minute, the festival announced The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia would take his place as Sunday’s Headliner.
Swedish House Mafia took the stage first for a chilling and high-energy performance. They then passed it over to The Weeknd, who played a voicemail from his ex-girlfriend at the end of “Save Your Tears,” which made a buzz on social media. Then, Swedish House Mafia joined The Weeknd on stage to perform “Moth to a Flame.” These headliners were the perfect act to close out the festival.
It will be interesting to see who will be in the festival’s 2023 lineup, but more importantly whether or not the festival will be live-streamed again for those of us who can’t make it to the desert.