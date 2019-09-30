A golden hour, or two, that gave audience members butterflies.
Real-life Barbie and country music queen, Kacey Musgraves, bestowed upon her subjects the grace of her music live on Friday, Sept. 27 on the first night of two acts in New Orleans during her “Oh, What a World” tour. Attendees dressed in country glam best with pink and light up cowboy hats, sequins galore and rainbow hair that caught the attention of Kacey herself.
At 9:33 p.m., the lights inside The Fillmore went down as a rainbow of light illuminated the darkness. Kacey came onstage with her guitar looking as much like Barbie with her waist-length black hair as she did at the Met Gala earlier this year. She opened with “Slow Burn” and “Wonder Woman” from Grammy Award winning latest album “Golden Hour” before greeting the crowd.
“New Orleans, how the hell are you doing tonight?” Kacey said. “Yes, hello, hi, hello everyone in the back. Hi, kings and queens. I’m so excited to be here. Thank you so much for showing up and not to mention for selling this place off two f*cking nights in a row. I personally always have an amazing time here in your city and it seems like you guys came here to have a really extra good time tonight.”
Kacey followed by telling the crowd to leave anything annoying or stressful back home and to feel free to be themselves and have a good time. She said she appreciated everyone in the room before continuing to play “Butterflies,” “Golden Hour,” and a cover of “I Will Survive,” lifting everyone up with her delicately strong, magical vocals, relatable lyrics and melancholic notes.
“If I got free jerky for the rest of my life, I would work at Buc-ee’s,” Kacey shared with the crowd.A class act through and through. Kacey recognized everyone involved in making the tour such a success, including a roll call of the band members.
It was a psychedelic dream with light bubbles transporting everyone to a 70s mellow trance, after which Kacey rode her high horse into more melancholic territory, singing a heartfelt performance of “Space Cowboy” that had every jilted soul singing “I know my place, and it ain't with you, sunsets fade, and love does too.”
After singing to her loyal subjects that despite the hard times, they’d always had a rainbow over their heads, Kacey sang “Neon Moon” before taking her shoes up giddying up for the finale. Yewhaw anthem “High Horse” played as the audience went wild on a disco craze, one of the many songs redefining the genre of country music as only Kacey Musgraves can.
“There was not a single moment where I didn’t feel my soul wasn’t leaving my body,” broadcast journalism junior Walter Miller said.
This wasn’t a concert but an experience that only some were lucky enough to have as both shows were sold out. Keep us in your glow, Kacey, because we’re having such a good time with you, your genre-bending music and your iconic style.