Today

Thunderstorms this morning, mainly cloudy during the afternoon with a few showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 65F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.