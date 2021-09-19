From the first location at Utah State to here in Louisiana, Crumbl Cookies has traveled across 32 states and established over 200 bakeries in four years, all to land at LSU’s doorstep.
The shop boasts a weekly rotating menu of over 120 potential selections, but only six gourmet cookies are available per week. The store is closed every Sunday to purge their old flavors and introduce the new ones, except for their two signature cookies — warmed chocolate chip and chilled sugar.
The most recent featured selection included pumpkin chocolate chip, orange and lime sherbet sugar cookie, blueberry cheesecake graham cracker and chocolate peanut butter chip. Every Sunday, Crumbl Cookies announces their updated weekly flavors on their social media accounts.
History junior Andrew Gainey tried a few of their cookies, including the chocolate peanut butter chip.
“It was delicious, like a Reese’s cup with a cookie’s texture,” Gainey said.
Crumbl Cookies has amassed millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok, helping their meteoric rise to cookie royalty. Fans tune in every week to see the new flavors announced along with flashy videos of the baking process.
Their open-kitchen Baton Rouge location at 6555 Siegen Lane is about 15 minutes from LSU. There were reportedly hour-long waits for their gourmet cookies around its opening.
“The location is convenient since it’s toward the city’s center, but when I tried to order, the catering was booked for the first three weeks,” Gainey said.
Lines have cooled down since then, though the chain remains popular among locals.
Crumbl’s main competitor in Baton Rouge (especially for LSU students) is bound to be Insomnia Cookies. Being within walking distance from campus certainly helps Insomnia stay in the cravings of students, and Insomnia's prices offer a better bargain.
Insomnia has the upper hand both in price and distance, but Andrew Gainey thinks Crumbl beats them with taste.
"Though the shop is further from campus and more expensive, I think the cookies are bigger and more satisfying,” Gainey said. “If you ain’t at Crumbl, where ya at?”