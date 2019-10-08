Think embroidery is just for grandmas and tacky “Home Sweet Home” pillows? Think again.
Meghan Daniel of Crybaby Stitch is bringing a fun, vintage twist to home decor with her hand-stitched canvases, juxtaposing modern quotes and designs with classic adornment techniques. The result is something lively but timeless, the perfect compliment to any style.
The LSU alumna says she was always interested in crafts and sewing, but she gained an interest in embroidery in 2015 while pregnant with her daughter. In the process of designing a nursery, she came across some modern embroidery designs and figured they were simple enough to do herself.
As it turns out, embroidery is much more difficult than it looks. There are many different techniques and stitches that require extensive practice to perfect, even to someone with prior sewing experience.
Nevertheless, Daniel persisted. With the help of YouTube, Skillshare and a couple books on the subject, she gradually built up the knowledge base needed to create her ideal decor. Before long, it evolved into a full-time hobby and, now, a business.
The same personal style that initially pushed Daniel into the world of embroidery can be seen throughout each of her original designs. Her pieces feature everything from punchy quotes in graceful fonts to simplistic graphics on clean backgrounds.
“I definitely like a vintage aesthetic, like thrift stores,” she said. “Stuff that’s colorful, bold.”
It should come as no surprise, then, that Daniel is also a lover of vintage and thrift shopping. She often resells her finds out the gate or uses her sewing knowledge to rework the items and give them personal touches.
“I want to buy everything, but I can’t house everything,” she said. “So I just sell it!”
To purchase her artwork, or even place an order for something custom, follow @crybabystitch on Instagram or Etsy. The artist also has work available for purchase at Frameworks Gallery and frequently appears in art markets around the city.
For those more interested in creating for themselves, Daniel frequently hosts workshops. Participants of any skill level can pay one rate and have access to all the materials necessary to create a preselected design, often following a theme.
“I love doing workshops,” she said. “It’s always a good group of people that do it— I’ve never had anyone be mean or criticizing, it’s always just been so much fun.”
Her upcoming workshop, True Crime and Craft, features a design from the popular “My Favorite Murder” podcast. The event will take place on Oct. 20 at Frameworks Gallery, and tickets are available online through Eventbrite.
While learning to embroider can seem too old-fashioned or just plain intimidating, Daniel wants to encourage everyone, especially students at the University, to give it a shot.
“Embroidery is not for grandmas, it’s for relaxing,” she said. “Make something— you’re stressed out, I know you are. It’s a hobby that’s constructive, not destructive.”