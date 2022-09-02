What started as a late-night burger truck in 2008, is now a brick and mortar burger location at 4158 Government St. in Baton Rouge. Proudly known as Curbside Burgers, the owners plan to drop several enticing dishes during a month-long celebration featuring the almighty Hatch Chile pepper.
The Hatch Chile pepper is grown in New Mexico’s Hatch Valley region, often called the Chile capital of the world. Hatch Chiles have a short, two-month growing season, beginning in August. The Hatch Chile Festival is held every Labor Day weekend in New Mexico. Here in Baton Rouge, Curbside’s Hatch Chile celebration will run throughout the month of September, or until Hatch Chiles are no more.
Curbside owner Nick Hufft considers Hatch Chile season one of the best times of the year. This is the fourth year Curbside Burgers is celebrating Hatch Chile Month.
“The diversity and ripeness of the pepper is what we love the most, with ranging levels of spice — mild, medium, hot and extra hot,” Hufft said. “I love the smoky complexity and versatility that the pepper has.”
Hufft has had a passion for the culinary field from a young age. He always found himself watching cooking shows and in the kitchen exploring new recipes.
You can taste the Hatch Chile in the “John Denver,” a two-patty melt on sourdough bread with cheese, Hatch Chile garlic mayo, and roasted hatch chiles. The pepper is typically roasted, Hufft said, which enhances the spicy flavors.
Hufft encourages everyone to explore the variety of options pepper has to offer. The restaurant is also running two drink specials, a Hatch Chile Margarita and a frozen Spicy Mangonada Daiquiri.
Hufft is one half of Hufft Marchand Hospitality. Alongside Lon Marchand, Hufft owns several local restaurants, like The Overpass Merchant, Gail’s Fine Ice Cream and Junior’s on Harrison Avenue in New Orleans.
A New Orleans native, Hufft explains there are food options open 24/7 on every corner there, while in Baton Rouge, not so much. As an LSU graduate, with prior knowledge and experience working concessions, Hufft hopes to continue to grow and provide opportunities to all of Baton Rouge. He said his goal is to offer amazing food at a comfortable hangout spot while supporting the community.