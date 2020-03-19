Day seven of social distancing and I’m going insane.
After doing absolutely nothing at the beginning of the week, I decided to sit down and think about what I could be doing to use my newfound free time semi productively. We got an extra week of school and a lot of us are back home for a lot longer than we have been in a while.
It’s a tough time for everyone, but it’s crucial to stay inside with groups of 10 people or less. Quarantine and social distancing are the main way other than practicing basic hygiene to protect everyone more susceptible to the virus.
A lot of people are going crazy at home, and this seems to only be the beginning of our unwanted staycations, so here’s 20 things to do while staying home.
1. Clean your room
Now is the time to do all the things you say you’re going to do when you have more time, but you never do. For me, that’s cleaning my room and the rest of my apartment. Organize your closet, clean your makeup brushes and wash your dirty clothes. You’ll feel much better living in a clean space.
2. Start a puzzle
Puzzles take up time, which you have a lot of now, so why not. It’s a good family activity to do and can last hours so you’ll be occupied for a while
3. Watch Game Shows and Play Along
This is another great thing to do with friends and family. I love just sitting around and playing along with game shows like “Chain Reaction” and “Family Feud.” If you’re not really into game shows, try watching “The Mask Singer.”
4. Read
This is something almost everyone says they which they could do if they had more time. Now, there’s no excuse to read that new book or reread your favorite childhood series. If you don’t have any idea where to start, think of your favorite TV shows and movies and read their books if they have one. “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Little Women” are good reads before or after watching them.
5. Learn Tik Tok dances
Tik Tok has seriously helped me keep my sanity during these crazy times. We all need to have a good laugh every now and again, and Tik Tok is freaking hilarious. I never thought I’d be into learning Tik Tok dances, but once you start you will not be able to stop. It’s a good way to pass time and get a little bit of physical activity in during the day, or night, if you stay up until like 3am on the app like me.
6. Learn how to play an instrument
My friend actually gave me this idea, with her dad owning guitars and her wanting to start a band. If any of your friends or family members have instruments have them teach you or look up tutorials on YouTube.
7. Cooking and Baking
I love cooking and baking and now is the perfect time to do it. I’m going to be home for a while now, so collecting recipes and making new things is a must. Crack open a cookbook or look at the endless recipes online.
8. Pet Photoshoot
Now that you get to be home with your pets have a photoshoot, so you have some good new pictures. Nothing like a doggie during golden hour.
9. Catch up on YouTube
The beginning of the semester made me get way behind on all my YouTube videos. Cody Ko, Bretman Rock and Kurtis Conner got all the funny content your heart desires.
10. Remember to go outside
Yes, we are practicing social distancing, but as long as your smart and safe, you can go outside and be in the sun. Go on a nice little walk to take the dogs out or just the feel the sunshine but remember to keep it distant.
11. Draw/Paint
Artistically express yourself by drawing and or painting. Watch YouTube videos if you really want to get technical or just have fun with it.
12. Play Board Games
Through it back by playing board games and other fun things. There’s Monopoly, Clue, What Do You Meme, Heads Up and some many more to choose from.
13. Watch A New Series
Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and all the other streaming services were made for days like these. Start that new series you’ve been wanting to watch, I recommend “Hunters” on Amazon Prime.
14. Make A Quarantine Movie List
Make a list of the movies you’ve wanted to see that are on streaming services and finally watch them.
15. FaceTime Friends and Loved Ones
FaceTime is such a simple thing we take for granted, but right now it’s coming in handy. If you can’t be with your friends and family give them a call and send some love their way.
16. Start journaling
Being inside can drive you crazy after a while, put your thoughts down on paper. Intentional journaling is a great way to stay positive even in these dark and scary times.
17. Make a Vision Board
If thinking about all the things you want to do after all this is over won’t leave you alone, make it a positive thing and plan out how you can productively do the things we took for granted and push yourself to be better in the future while manifesting your goals.
18. At home workouts
It’s important to still be active while being home so pull up those online workouts and get to work.
19. Clean out your camera roll
This is the perfect thing to do while laying on the couch relaxing, trust me your phone will thank you.
20. Do research and learn how you can help locally and nationally
So many small and local businesses are being impacted by the lack of business they’re getting. Look into how you can help and who you would like to support. We can get through this together if we all help each other.
Remember stay home, wash your hand and go outside every now and again. As Coach O has said, “Win by staying in.”