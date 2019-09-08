LSU alumna Kristy Hebert and former LSU student Blake Bilger began a sustainable hemp company in 2017 called Cypress Hemp. The idea for their business spawned from Hebert and Bilger's personal experiences with CBD oil.
In 2012, Hebert was hit by a car on Nicholson Rd, leaving her with a shattered pelvis. At just 18 years old, she was unable to walk and spent most of her freshman year of college in the Baton Rouge rehabilitation hospital.
During her recovery process, she discovered she had a chemical sensitivity to opioids. This encouraged her to begin looking into more holistic alternatives for pain management and mental and physical health.
Since her injury in 2012, Hebert has been using CBD oil as her only treatment for inflammation and mental anxiety recovery. Bilger also relied on CBD after recovering from a triple back reconstructive surgery.
“Hemp is such a sustainable alternative to many other unsustainable options or practices,” Bilger said. “Because CBD, at its root, is essentially helping bring your body into chemical balance.”
Hemp, nick-named the “People’s Plant,” has been cultivated for over 10,000 years by many of our ancestors. It’s been used for food, clothing, housing and medicinal purposes. From plastics and ropes to boiler fuel and insulation, it is one of the most versatile plants.
Cannabidiol, most commonly known as CBD, is a non-psychoactive product derived from the hemp plant. In simpler terms, non-psychoactive means it won’t get you high because there’s no THC present. This also means that it is legal to purchase and produce in all 50 states thanks to House Bill 491 passed in June 2019.
Cypress Hemp combines CBD oil and Hemp seed oil into a harmonious and beneficial blend. CDB oil is extracted from the flowers and leaves of the hemp plant while hemp oil comes from the seeds themselves. Together they are rich in Omega 3,6, and 9.
Hemp seeds are a super food that is often overshadowed by leading health competitors such as chia and flax seeds. Containing 11 grams of protein per two tablespoons and packed with magnesium and potassium, it is one of the most beneficial plant-based vitamins. CBD also aids in treatment to symptoms of anxiety, migraines, stress, acne, and many more medical conditions.
“We saw that the industry needed a lot of transparency and this was what impassioned me to come back to Louisiana and truly be an established licensed hemp company.” Hebert said.
The most common misconception is that CBD is produced from the marijuana plant. Since Hemp and Marijuana are both members of the cannabis family, they are often categorized under the same stigma. Hemp and marijuana are differentiated through their chemical composition, cultivation methods, and by their physical appearance.
Cypress Hemp products are sold at 50 locations in five different states and can be found online at CypressHemp.com. Every package that is shipped is hand packaged and sealed in biodegradable boxes with compostable cushioning and gummed kraft paper tape. It is 100% sustainable inside and out the box. They can also be found on Instagram @CypressHemp for more information and content.
“It’s more so about people that are wanting to live healthier, feel better, and use more natural products,” Bilger said. “We want to encourage people to go back to the old ways when we used the plants around us to heal ourselves.”