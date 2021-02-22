The iconic French duo Daft Punk announced their retirement with a video this morning. The video featured a clip from their film "Electroma" of the pair parting ways. Daft Punk's publicist confirmed that they are officially over.
Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo created Daft Punk in Paris, France in 1993. The duo is known for their robotic helmets and amazing contributions to house music. They also produced a lot of pop hits.
The dynamic duo was a force in the music industry, and their impact in house and pop music will always be remembered. Daft Punk had hits such as "Around the World," "Get Lucky," "One More Time," "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" and "Da Funk." Daft Punk worked on some of these songs and more with artists like Kanye West, The Weeknd and Pharrell Williams. The duo also produced the film score for Disney's "Tron: Legacy."
Fans as well as some artists that have worked with the group took to Twitter to react to the news and celebrate the duo's achievements.
The way daft punk flipped the sample for one more time is still so crazy to me pic.twitter.com/WIbKWKa1CD— Neh (@NehhLmao) February 22, 2021
Forever legends. 🙏🏾 #DaftPunk https://t.co/6nbJZRTJKN— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) February 22, 2021
DAFT PUNK WAS AND STILL IS ICONIC AND WILL REMAIN ICONIC EVEN IF THEY SPLIT UP pic.twitter.com/GRvnPN527B— charee (DAPU △) (@shyuhree) February 22, 2021
Daft Punk and their music will certainly be missed.