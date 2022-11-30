"Dead week" is officially here, and LSU's concentrated study period has begun. It's time to buckle down and push through the last week of the semester and the final round of exams and papers.
Prepare, Don’t Procrastinate
In simple terms, now is the time to start preparing for finals. If you build study material over the course of a few weeks, rather than cramming, you'll be able to build a rapport with the material and take your final exams with more ease. For cumulative finals, start with the concepts that took the most time for you to understand. From there, you will eventually compile a “study guide” you can use to prepare. Some popular learning platforms to assist with this task are Chegg, Khan Academy and Quizlet.
Take Breaks
Remember taking breaks during study sessions is necessary to avoid sensory overload. The LSU Center for Academic Success suggests studying in 60-minute intervals, with a 15- to 30-minute break in between each interval. This time management method is said to boost productivity by treating breaks as a need rather than an incentive. If your attention span calls for shorter sessions, you can also study in 30-minute intervals with 5- to 10-minute breaks in between. Recommended break activities include going for a walk, having a snack or playing with a pet.
Address Distractions
We’re surrounded by distractions when attempting to study — the noises around us, random thoughts and the urge to check Twitter. When asked, LSU academic coach, Rashad Davis noted phones as one of the biggest distractions for college students when attempting to study or complete work. Davis advises keeping your phone out of sight while studying to curb the urge to grab it and doom scroll. It’s also best to seek study spaces that will encourage productivity. If you tend to study in your room or other familiar surroundings, try a new setting and see if you feel the difference.
Seek Support
Lastly, keep in mind there are other resources and external support. Make time to pop-in for your instructor’s office hours, meet up with classmates to review or schedule a tutoring session through the Center for Academic Success. If you’re struggling with a concept, don’t feel incompetent for needing some help. The more you use the resources at your disposal, the more comfortable you’ll be facing finals.