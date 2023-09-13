The LSU School of Music hosted “A Two-Piano Extravaganza” this past Sunday in the Recital Hall. The recital featured a collaborative performance by professor of piano Michael Gurt and visiting Brazilian pianist Clelia Iruzun.
This performance was the first of many to be hosted by the School of Music this semester and showcased the work of prominent 19th-century pianists such as Johannes Brahms and Francisco Mignone.
Both of the performing artists are musical innovators in their own right and have an extensive background in the study and composition of music.
Iruzun initially studied at the School of Music in Rio de Janeiro and went on to become an advanced student at London’s Royal Academy, where she won numerous awards. Since then, she has made countless successful recordings and worked with fellow artists from all over the world.
Iruzun’s visit to Baton Rouge is a unique opportunity to experience the musical talent that Latin America has to offer. She played with conviction that you could feel from the audience and made playing with another pianist look like a cakewalk.
Gurt is a Manship Distinguished Professor of Piano with decades of performance experience, along with degrees from Julliard and the University of Michigan. Gurt has won numerous international competitions and performed as a soloist with big-name orchestras such as the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Capetown Symphony.
Gurt’s passion for music also extends far beyond campus, as he serves as Piano Mentor at the National Music Festival hosted in Chestertown, Maryland, every year and served as Piano Chair of the Louisiana Music Teachers Association. He also has numerous recordings and serves on the juries of piano competitions.
To have two such spectacular talents come together for a performance was nothing short of riveting. Gurt and Iruzun’s harmonies and talents fused seamlessly as they played together on stage.
The first half of the program consisted of allegros – or songs performed with a brisk tempo. After the intermission, the duo opted for a more somber vibe and performed some compositions by Russian pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff.
The audience erupted with applause after each song was performed. This successful venture reveals the number of multifaceted talents that grace the campus, as well as the School of Music.
The College of Music and Dramatic Arts is LSU's primary source for performing arts. Hosting over 300 events annually, the college aims to make the performing arts accessible for everyone through the array of creative ventures it hosts and supports.
Everyone who hits the stage has unique skills to showcase and a backstory to share. To find out how you can support their efforts and the performing arts at LSU, visit the College of Music and Dramatic Arts’ website.