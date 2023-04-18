When you think Disney has finally hit its limit on live-action remakes, it announces another one.

Disney’s affinity for remaking its successful animated movies into nearly identical live-action films with enormous budgets has become an expected occurrence. It had been mostly quiet on that front, as "The Little Mermaid," starring Halle Bailey, has been the only mainstream live-action project that’s been in the news recently.

The movie has constantly been surrounded by controversy and seemed to be in limbo regarding production forever. Still, it's finally premiering soon, which means it's time for Disney to announce its latest project.

The latest movie with a live-action remake in the works for Disney is "Moana," which premiered in 2016 and has many people saying its not old enough to be getting a remake in the first place.

Why even make a live action for moana? Its not even that old. — omer1698 (@omer1698) April 16, 2023

However, this time, Disney is referring to the movie as a “reimagining” of "Moana" instead of a remake, so many people expect changes to the storyline instead of a direct copy.

A sequel to moana would've made more sense than a live action remake 🤦‍♂️ — Alfie Chat (@ChatAlfie) April 13, 2023

There is also the fact that the announcement came from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s himself. He announced it in Hawai’i in the company of his daughters while they played on the beach. With this announcement, there seems to be genuine love behind this production, despite the fact that some fans might also see it as a money grab by the company.

It's unique, however, in the sense that the main voice actors of the original animated film are involved in the live-action as well.

Auli’i Cravalho may or may not star as Moana and Dwayne Jackson will play Maui as he did in the animated version. Cravalho is, however, confirmed to be taking on the role of executive producer of the project this time around.

i blocked the live action moana out of my head for a while before i realized the rock is really about to try and still play maui and i started crying laughing — 🎀 💒 🎀 (@princessxemnas) April 10, 2023

"Moana," based on Pacific Islander cultures, is an important film for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, according to the video posted on his Instagram. He reveals that his character, Maui, was inspired by his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia.

Johnson said that his grandfather “...would walk in, light up the room, the energy, the tattoos, the hair, the bod...” before singing the lyrics of “Your Welcome” from the movie, stating that he gets carried away sometimes.

The role of Maui is special to Johnson because when he brings Maui to life, he said he is doing it in the spirit of his late grandfather. This original way of announcing a new movie makes it seem like Disney is aware of the criticisms of it remaking its old classics, but a “reimagining” might save it some flack, depending on how much of the original story is kept in.

Johnson does confirm that several of the original characters from the movie will be coming back.

Most importantly, Hei Hei the rooster.