Disney's Investor Day is a presentation that Disney sets up for their investors, but it can also be for fans to be informed about upcoming Disney content. For Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic and Marvel fans, Christmas came early.
Disney announced 100 different projects, and 80% of it will be on Disney+.
Disney is bringing out a lot of Star Wars content for all those fanatics out there. They're also adding more to the franchise with live-action and animated content. Star Wars fans will see Ahsoka have her own show on the streaming service, and Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor is coming back for the new series "Obi-Wan Kenobi."
National Geographic is coming out with new content featuring Chris Hemsworth and Will Smith.
The new "Little Mermaid" cast was also confirmed with other Disney films. Zac Efron is one of the actors making an appearance, and there will be a "Hocus Pocus" sequel. New Disney animated movies were also announced.
Disney+ will also stream new Marvel shows like "Loki," "Ms. Marvel" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Also, a "Fantastic Four" movie is in production.
To see all of the announcements, you can check out Disney's Twitter thread here.