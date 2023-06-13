Editor's note: It has been brought to my attention that some of the wording in this story sounds inappropriate. KOK is pronounced kay-oh-kay. Please don’t pronounce it the way it is spelled when reading it.

KOK Wings and Things, better known as KOK, opened its Baton Rouge location in May and has been satisfying customers left and right.

We decided we would try KOK to see how it tastes, and it did not disappoint. We had so much KOK we were struggling to walk afterwards.

We ordered our food to go because of the long wait to get into the new, popular restaurant. We recommend this method of scheduling your KOK appointment if you want to avoid the wait time, since the Baton Rouge location has officially started operating its to-go orders full time.

We decided to get a variety of items to make sure we were getting a good taste of everything KOK offers. Our order is below:

1 KOK Chicken Sandwich (BBQ) - $9.99

1 Small Loaded Fry (Ranch, Sum Serious) - $3.99

1 Fish Sliders with Regular Fries - $11.99

1 Boneless Wings, 5 piece (SIN) - $10.99

I (Jayden) had the chicken sandwich with BBQ sauce. If you’re like me (a baby) and don’t have an affinity for too much spice, going with one of the sweeter sauce options like BBQ is definitely the way to go.

Will and I also split the loaded fries. We are both really big fans of cheese fries, which is what we were expecting when we ordered this.

To our disappointment, the loaded fries do not have cheese on them. Instead, they were covered with the “Sum Serious” sauce that we chose and ranch.

I (Will) would recommend getting something with a little more spice, but Jayden insisted on ranch because she was scared that KOK would be too hot for her to handle if she ordered one of its other sauces. The fries were still good, but definitely not as good poutine or cheese fries.

The regular fries that came with the fish sliders were better than most fries you get at restaurants. They were seasoned well and not just potato sticks with a little bit of salt on them (looking at you Cane's).

The fish sliders were also way better than we expected them to be. Fish can be pretty easy to mess up, and the last thing you want when eating a sandwich is a gross, fishy taste in your mouth. The meat KOK used was thick and juicy and didn’t have that off putting fishy taste some fish does. The buns were also fluffy and delicious.

We would recommend getting them with a sauce of some kind though. The sliders themselves are just fish on a bun and could use a little more of a kick. Overall, the fish might have actually been better than the chicken.

The wings were pretty good, but nothing special. I (Will) think bone-in wings would have been better than the boneless though. The SIN sauce had a nice kick to it, but I would need to try the other KOK sauces to find out which is best.

For this being our first time, KOK was pretty good. While it may not be life changing, a mouthful of KOK can certainly make for a fun night out.

Rating: 8/10