Valentine's Day is just around the corner, which means it's prime rom-com season.
Whether you're spending this Valentine’s Day with your special someone or flying solo, these five romantic comedies won’t let you down.
"Notting Hill" (5/5)
Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant star as Anna Scott and William Thacker in this classic romantic comedy that will leave you screaming at your television over and over as the plot unfolds.
Anna Scott is an American actress with a big ego. William Thacker is a clumsy British bookstore owner that works in Notting Hill, England. The two meet at his store and continue to bump into each other. In one instance, Thacker spills his orange juice all down Scott’s blouse causing her to have to change at his house.
As the movie continues, Scott struggles with being famous and having a love interest, continually letting Thacker down.
In hopes to win her lover back, Scott says the iconic lines of “I’m also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” But will those words be enough to keep these characters together?
This movie keeps you on the edge of your seat, but will give you the happy ending you’re looking for this Valentine’s Day.
"How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" (4.5/5)
If you’re looking for a laugh this Valentine’s Day, "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" is the movie for you.
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey star as Andre Anderson and Benjamin Barry. Anderson, an advice columnist, comes across Barry in a bar and plans to use him for her next story. All the while, Barry, an executive, has placed a bet with his colleagues that he can get any woman to fall in love with him.
The two use each other to achieve what they want. This movie will have you cringing, giggling and feeling the second-hand embarrassment.
Plus, if you're a fan of Carly Simon (or have heard this song used on TikTok over and over again), her song “You’re So Vain” is also butchered by McConaughey.
"Mamma Mia!" (5/5)
If you’re looking for a movie with multiple love plots this Valentine’s Day, check out "Mamma Mia!"
"Mamma Mia!" is a musical romantic comedy starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried as Donna and Sophie. The movie is based off of the musical group ABBA’s songs.
Donna owns a hotel on an island in Greece and is preparing to have her daughter Sophie’s wedding there. Sophie’s dad is not in the picture, so in an attempt to find him in time for her wedding she goes through her mother’s diary. After finding three possible contenders, she sends them all invites.
This movie follows Sophie and Donna’s love stories and is sure to have you invested and singing along.
"13 Going on 30" (4/5)
In this movie, awkward 13-year-old girl Jenna wishes on her birthday to turn 30 after worrying about her self image.
If you’re looking for a trip down memory lane this Valentine’s Day, this movie is the one for you. When her wish comes true, Jenna, played by Jennifer Garner, must learn how to navigate her new life.
Jenna discovers she’s an important magazine editor for "Poise" and many people rely on her. As she explores her life, she experiences many firsts and learns about love and how to feel confident.
This spunky movie will have you feeling nostalgic and wishing you could live her life.
If you're feeling down this Valentine's Day or looking for something to watch with your partner, you're sure to fall in love with one of these films.