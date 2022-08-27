As students settle into their living accommodations for the new school year, we wanted to compile a quick list of low-maintenance houseplants that can spruce up a space.
I visited D’s Garden Center in Mid-City where I talked to the staff for more insight on plant types and care. All four of these options offer low maintenance but beautiful houseplants at a reasonable price point. None typically cost over $25.
1. Pothos
Epipremnum aureum, common names including Pothos and Devil’s Ivy, is known globally for being “hard to kill.” This plant of French Polynesian origin can withstand periods of drought to overwatering. The vines can be shaped and trained to cover various surfaces of your home, and many owners of amphibians and reptiles have found their pets seem fond of Pothos. Its cascading stems and glossy, heart-shaped leaves make Pothos a sought after choice of indoor plant enthusiasts.
General Care Tips:
- Water every one to two weeks
- Low to bright, indirect light
- Well-draining soil
2. Snake Plant
Dracaena trifasciata is the striking, broad-leafed plant we recognize as the Snake plant. The leaves’ sword-like lining feature strips of yellow. The Snake plant first originated in West Africa and is one of few houseplants with the innate air-purifying ability to convert carbon dioxide to oxygen at night. It’s a low maintenance plants that can help brighten and purify your space. Please keep in mind that the Snake plant is toxic to cats and dogs.
General Care Tips:
- Water every two weeks
- Low to bright, indirect light
- Well-draining soil with sand
3. Money tree
Pachira aquatica, commonly known as Money tree, features slender leaves in various shades of green and yellow. Indoor varieties can grow up to a few feet tall and thrive in humid environments. You can use it to decorate your bathroom where it can bask in shower steam. Money trees are also known to be a token of prosperity, with various East Asian cultures classifying it a good luck plant.
General Care Tips:
- Water once a week
- Moderate, indirect light
- Well-draining soil with peat
4. ZZ plant
This plant’s common name, ZZ, is an abbreviation of its scientific name: zamioculcas zamiifolia. ZZ plants feature dark green, rounded leaves that grow upward in alternating patterns. This member of the Araceae family is perfect for a dorm or apartment, as it requires minimal lighting to grow and survive. This plant is not recommended for homes with children and/or pets due to mild toxicity, and owners should always wash their hands after handling the plant.
General Care Tips:
- Water every one to two weeks
- Low, indirect light
- Well-draining soil
D's Garden Center has two Baton Rouge locations: 10320 Pecue Lane, Baton Rouge, LA and 2544 Government St., Baton Rouge, LA.