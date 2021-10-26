Spooky season has now fully consumed us, and Halloween is just around the corner. Picking out the perfect costume is a must.
TikTok has been a place where people in our generation gather information and the app has an abundance of ideas of what to wear for Halloween. Here are some of the best ideas that I have seen on TikTok of what to wear for Halloween.
Lava Girl is an easy and fun option for Halloween. All of the items for this costume can be easily found on Amazon. You can wear a pink dress with knee-high pink boots. To truly get the desired look, you can purchase a pink wig and some light pink flame glasses. If you have someone to dress up with, they can dress up as Shark Boy. For this costume, you can purchase grey shorts and a shark t-shirt. There are a lot of choices when it comes to accessories for this outfit but a simple shark fin purchase completes this outfit.
Another big theme on TikTok is fairies. This costume idea is very ethereal and easy to make your own. The number one thing you need for this outfit is wings. But you can’t just buy any pair of wings. You need a pair that will add to the fairytale feel this costume is. Wings that are shimmering, sheer and iridescent. Pointy fairy ears are a great addition to this costume which can be found on Shein.
Since the movie "Cruella" recently came out on Disney+, this would be a unique option for this Halloween. In one of the scenes, Cruella de Vil, played by Emma Stone, is wearing a red dress. Wearing this red dress would be a fun take on dressing up like Cruella. You can buy a black and white wig to make the costume easily recognizable. If wearing a red ball gown dress to Halloween parties feels over the top, any red dress will do. To take a more traditional route of dressing up like Cruella, you can take it back to the original movie. While still wearing the black and white wig, you can wear a black slip dress with a white fur coat. As long as you have the wig, people will understand who you are.
If you’re looking for a group costume that is easy to pull together, take a page from Netflix’s most famous teen tv drama, "Outer Banks." This one includes costumes for guys and girls, so it is a good idea for larger groups of friends. Amazon, Shein and your local Goodwill are great places to find those beachy outfits so you can dress up as the main cast. You can add in the other cast members if you have a larger group than just one girl and three guys. When looking for an outfit to dress up like Sarah Cameron, played by Madelyn Cline, Free People is the best place to find the perfect pieces. Outfits for Topper and Rafe Cameron, played by Austin North and Drew Starkey, can be found at Dicks Sporting Goods or the men’s section in Dillard’s. You could purchase a golf shirt or plaid button-down to pair with khaki pants or shorts.
No matter what you choose to wear for Halloween, this will be a great spooky season.