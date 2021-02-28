For a short month, February had non-stop bangers. Top notch albums were released, and comebacks were made. I can’t wait to hear what artists have in store for next month, but for now, here’s some of my favorite songs from February 2021.

“Overdrive” - Conan Gray

Conan Gray released his new song “Overdrive” this month and it’s been on repeat ever since. I’m already a huge fan of the singer, and if this single is a hint of what’s to come on his next project, then I’m more than excited for it.

“Raw Thoughts” - Baby Queen

A magical song I didn’t know I needed. I recently discovered UK artist Baby Queen and I’ll never be the same.

“fan behavior” - Isaac Dunbar

I talked about Dunbar in last month's article, but I had to include a song from his new EP “evil twin” that dropped this month. The artist explained in an Instagram post how he made experimental music while playing around with the idea of his “evil twin” singing some of the songs. I love this project and both sides of Dunbar.

“Spaceman” - Nick Jonas

Solo Nick Jonas is back, and I couldn’t be more excited. Don’t get me wrong, I love the Jonas Brothers, but Nick’s solo music has always hit different. I like the concept of this project and can’t wait for the album to come out next month.

“Something” - Dayglow

Another groovy and fun song from Dayglow that I’m obsessed with. Can he make a bad song? I honestly don’t think so.

“Walk Backwards” - Maude Latour

I cannot stop listening to Maude Latour and I’m not mad about it. The 21-year-old Columbia student has become my newest obsession. This song is just as magical as she is.

“brokenhearted (together)” - joan, BEKA

I recently discovered joan last year and the first song I heard from the duo was the original “brokenhearted.” I instantly fell in love with them and their EP “cloudy.” I have not stopped thinking about this song since and how good it is, so when I saw they re-released it I got so excited. The BEKA addition is perfect and now I’m even more obsessed.

“Brainstorm” - Alexander 23

Alexander 23 just released his new EP “Oh No, Not Again!” and it’s fantastic. I’ve been in my sad girl feels ever since and I love it. This song is one of my favorites from the project.

“Lie About You” - OSTON

Last year, I got to chat with OSTON about her new music and she said it would be good, and boy was she right. This is a meaningful song that shows another layer of the pop singer and her lyrical abilities.

“Default” - Madison Beer

The long-awaited debut album from Madison Beer “Life Support” is finally here. I kid you not I’ve waited over a year for this, listening to released snippets of songs on repeat for months and months. The wait was even more worth it than I could have imagined. This album is everything I could have dreamed of and more. I love all the tracks, but I was waiting for this one, so “Default” gets a special shoutout.

Checkout the full playlist of songs I’ve been listening to in February down below and check back next month for my favorite tracks from March.