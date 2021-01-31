New year, new music.

Even though 2020 was a crazy and unpredictable year for most of us, the music was insanely good. The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and countless other artists had some of the most successful moments in their career during the disaster that was 2020.

It’s now a new year, and I have not been disappointed with the new music that has been released so far. We’ve gotten love triangles, breakup belters, post pandemic party anthems and everything in between.

This year I thought I’d document my favorite songs by discussing my top music picks of each month in 2021. So, feel free to come along for the ride and hopefully find some new music to add to the soundtrack of your year along the way.

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

I think it only makes sense to start off with what is arguably already one of the biggest songs of the year. Disney star Olivia Rodrigo released her first single “drivers license” that became an instant hit taking over all of social media. All the drama aside, it’s a great song and Rodrigo is a young T-Swift in the making. I’m eager to see what she does next.

“it’s time to go - bonus track” - Taylor Swift

Speaking of T-Swift, Taylor Swift continues to produce nothing but bops in her “folklore” and “evermore” era. This song appears on the deluxe version of “evermore” and I’m very grateful Swift decided to add it to the album. The lyrics resonated with me as soon as I heard it and I think it fits well with the rest of the project.

“this is how you fall in love” - Jeremy Zucker, Chelsea Cutler

I haven’t stopped singing this song since it dropped. It’s a love song with dreamy vocals and sweet lyrics, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Better Than Feeling Lonely” - Olivia O’Brien

Another sad girl anthem from the queen herself. Olivia O’Brien has mastered writing lyrics we can all relate to. That mixed with her pop sound and cool vocals create hit after hit, and this song is no exception.

“No Offerings” - The Aubreys, Lunar Vacation

The first collab from “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard’s band The Aubreys is one you’ll have on repeat. The two bands mixed their sounds together perfectly to make this cool track.

“Talk You Down” - Charlotte Lawrence

The first glimpse into her new EP “Charlotte,” this song is just too good. I’ve always loved her distinctive vocals and honest lyrics, and “Talk You Down” has a sweet message and an even sweeter sound.

“Only a Matter of Time” - Joshua Bassett

With it only releasing this past weekend, “Only a Matter of Time” is already on repeat for me. The lyrics share a strong message, which may or may not be about the current hot topic of the Disney love triangle. Regardless, it’s a strong track from the songwriter.

“Crash and Burn” - Maggie Lindemann

Maggie Lindemann is the young rockstar of my dreams and her new EP “PARANOIA” doesn’t disappoint. “Crash and Burn” is one of my favorite new songs from the project, but all 21 minutes and 31 seconds are epic.

“Listen!!!” - Aly & AJ

The newest track from the sister duo is a retro jam that I can’t get enough of. I’ve been a fan of all of Aly & AJ’s new music, and this is just another great song to add to my playlist.

“pink party” - Isaac Dunbar

At the young age of 17, Isaac Dunbar already has a killer discography. This is a fun pop-rock song that you surely won't forget.

Listen to these songs and more songs from this month I’ve been loving here.