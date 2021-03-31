March did not disappoint with the good tunes. We got great new projects from Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco, Lana Del Rey and more. Here’s some of my favorite tracks from the month.

“Poster Girl” - Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson’s sophomore album has finally arrived and it’s full of fun and upbeat jams. The title song of the album, “Poster Girl,” is one of my favorites and has been on repeat ever since it dropped.

“Unlearn” - Benny Blanco, Gracie, Abrams

Iconic music producer Benny Blanco dropped his second album “FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS 2” and I love it just as much as the first one. “Unlearn” pulls at your heartstrings and rounds out the project very well.

“bad ones” - Tate McRae

With every new song I become more and more obsessed with Tate McRae, and the artist finally released her EP “TOO YOUNG TO BE SAD” this month. I love all the tracks but this one hits different.

“Wild At Heart” - Lana Del Rey

After many months of waiting for the anticipated album “Chemtrails Over The Country Club,” I have to admit my excitement for it died down a bit. However, the album is great and reminiscent of the “Ultraviolence” era, which is one of my personal favorite projects from the artist. “Wild At Heart” is one of my favorite songs from the album.

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

This has been a song many of us have been waiting on since last year, and Lil Nas X finally dropped the banger along with an iconic music video. “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” is catchy, fun and just proves the artist is far from being a one hit wonder.

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

I’m pretty sure we’re all obsessed with this song at this point. I liked it when I first heard it, but the groovy Grammy’s performance sealed the deal for me. I’m excited to hear the full project from this new duo.

“Pretty Places” - Aly & AJ

We all know I’m a big Aly & AJ fan, and this song makes me eager to get back to traveling. The music video is also a classic aesthetically pleasing Aly & AJ masterpiece.

“Spinning” - No Rome, Charli XCX, The 1975

As a big fan of these artists, I was excited when No Rome took to Twitter to announce this song was coming. “Narcissist” by No Rome and The 1975 is also one of my favorite songs the band, so I knew this song was going to be another banger. Charli and Matty’s vocals are magic, and the song is such a fun party anthem.

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Justin Bieber released his new album “Justice” this month and... I really like it? After “Changes” I was not excited when Bieber shared he was dropping a new album again, but this in my opinion is a way better pop album from the artist. It’s going to be perfect to listen to during the summer, and “Peaches” gives out nothing but good vibes. I will say though, the tiny desk concert version of this track must be released, the R&B vibes it gave off was immaculate.

“2Drunk” - Nick Jonas

Solo Nick is my favorite Nick, and dare I say “Spaceman” might be my favorite Nick Jonas album. The transitions are flawless, the inspiration behind it is meaningful and as always, his vocals are angelic. This song is my favorite from the project, I can’t help but dance when I put it on. Also, thanks for adding a JoBro collab to the album Nick you’re a legend.

