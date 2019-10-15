It doesn't feel like it, but fall is here. The season where leaves are orange and pumpkin spice is somehow still a craze, but it's also time to update our wardrobe.
At one point, the temperature is going cool down, and you don't want to be stuck shivering because you don't have a sweater or jacket. It's important to dress with the season, and you can do it with these cute clothing items for the fall. Also, I would like to add some items that goes well with the '70s trend.
1. Corduroy Pants
Corduroy is a type of material that's trending right now. Instead of sticking with denim, you can try something different with corduroy pants that matches the fall look. You can get colors in light pink, olive green, black, crimson or orange. These pants are very comfortable and can keep you warm.
You can find corduroy pants at PacSun or Urban Outfitters. You can also dress down or up with these pants depending on which top you wear with it. These pants go well with a cream button-up shirt, a bleach tie-dyed shirt or a sweater.
2. Teddy Jacket
Teddy jackets are fluffy, and it can be colorful. If it's too hot for you, there are options that you can get the jacket cropped instead of having a long, heavy coat. You can find these jackets at Urban Outfitters or PacSun.
These jackets go well with dressing down and dressing up. It's a cozy and fluffy jacket to add to your wardrobe.
3. Boots
If you're a shoe person, boots are the perfect fall footwear to have. Whether they are Dr.Martens or ankle boots, they go well with a fall outfit like bell-bottoms or a jacket. You also don't have to stop with the basics like black or brown. There are boots on Urban Outfitters and H&M that has snake print boots.
Suede is also another material that goes well on boots. It's perfect for dressing up for certain occasions, or if you just want to stunt with boots, then go ahead and do that.
4. Bell-bottoms
During the fall, I wear high-waisted jeans all the time. But, I like to switch it up once in awhile. Bell-bottoms still have that denim material, but they are very different.
I've noticed a '70s trend that is popular at the moment, so I took advantage of it and bought myself a pair. You can wear your favorite decade in 2019. These pants do go well with boots and any cute top.
5. Plaid
Another trend that's happening is plaid pants. It's not your grandfather's favorite pattern anymore, but it's another alternative to jeans if you wanted to change your look. You can find these pants on Urban Outfitters or Brandy Melville.
These pants also come in different colors, and you can wear your favorite fall color. If you wanted to try something new, plaid pants are the way to go.
6. Denim jackets
Denim jackets are perfect for fall because they're not that heavy but good enough for the breezy weather. This is also great for those who don't believe in denim on denim. If you don't want to buy $60 on a jacket, you can buy them at a thrift store.
You can also decorate your jacket anyway you want with patches that you can get at Redbubble. Denim jackets do go well with any of the jean alternatives.
7. Sweater Weather
I saved the best for last. It's a perfect time to bust out your favorite sweater or get a new one. Sweaters come in different styles and colors, and it's perfect for those cool fall days. Nothing is more cozy than your favorite sweater.
Sweaters also go well with corduroy, plaid, jeans and bell-bottom pants. You can purchase sweaters at any store, but thrift stores do sell sweaters if you're on a budget.