Boutiques and adoptable dogs will be on the runway showing off the newest fall looks and furry friends from the Companion Animal Alliance.
Fashion to the Rescue is a fundraising event that is happening at Perkins Rowe on Sept. 29. The event is free and open to all from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The stores that will be featured in the fashion show are Anthropologie, Shades, Frock Candy, Kendra Scott and six other vendors. The models will be walking with dogs that you can adopt at the end of the show.
The day is not only filled with cute dogs. Event-goers can also participate in store discounts, $10 raffle tickets and giveaways. Raffle prizes include a $100 Jinya Ramen gift card, a $500 shopping spree at Perkins Rowe and many more.
Shades is also doing a supply drive. If you donate $25 worth of supplies such as paper towels, kitten formula, newspapers, towels, blankets, milk bones, cat food, pill pockets, hand sanitizer, and food and water bowls, you will get a free Shades t-shirt.
If you end up buying books at Barnes & Noble or food from California Pizza Kitchen, a certain percentage of your check will be donated to the CAA.
Marketing manager for Perkins Rowe Chelsea Thibodaux says that Fashion to the Rescue will be a good way to being the community together as well as showcase the different retailers of Perkins Rowe.