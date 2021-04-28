Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Friday afternoon. * At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 50.1 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday morning and continue falling to 32.8 feet Wednesday, May 26. * Impact...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. &&