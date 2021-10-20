Born in 2008 at Sushiritto in San Francisco, sushi burritos have been a growing trend among fast-casual restaurants recently, and I would like to use my platform here at The Reveille to explain why this Japanese dish with a Latin twist is marvelous.
Sushi burritos are more than just sushi. Sushi burritos are more than just burritos. Sushi burritos are a magnificent Japanese dish with a Latin twist, a combination of multiple cuisines that must be appreciated.
Now, I’ve been to restaurants that have served things similar to sushi burritos before. They’re called “temaki” or “hand rolls.”
Hand roll does not describe the all-encompassing world of a sushiritto. Most of these hand rolls are small cones of fish and rice. The sushi burrito is different because it goes beyond sushi and beyond burritos. It’s a grand and diverse combination of fish, veggies, and sauce, completely wrapped in rice and seaweed.
“That just sounds like a sushi roll,” you’re probably thinking. We do not eat sushi uncut with our hands. We cut up our sushi and eat it with chopsticks. Would you call a poke bowl “unwrapped sushi”? The methods of delivery is entirely different and completely alters the experience. Give sushi burritos the respect they deserve.
Burritos allow unlimited methods of combination. You can stack your meats to the ceiling, and the burrito wrapper will somehow make it fit because that’s what burritos do.
When you eat a sushi roll, all the flavors come at you in one bite. In a sushi burrito, you can combine different flavors by taking different bites around the wrap. It’s a much more hands-on experience. You are the tastemaker with a sushi burrito.
Describing the mouth explosion that happens when one bites into a nori and rice burrito stuffed with shrimp tempura, ahi tuna, jalapenos, cucumbers, avocados, and wasabi aioli is impossible within the confines of the English language. I can attempt to transfer the emotion through words, but it does no justice. The chills I get when the tuna reaches my tongue are like no other food experience.
Finbomb, located near campus, is a sushi burrito/poke bar that opened in 2020. Customers build their own burrito, poke and ramen combos using the fresh ingredients that will be packed up for you. The bar also has a prepared menu if you’re indecisive.