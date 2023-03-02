225 Fest, an annual festival commemorating the rich history and culture of Baton Rouge, made its debut this past Saturday at the Capitol Park Museum downtown.

The idea for the festival originally came from Myra N. Richardson, a serial entrepreneur and community activist, who took note of social media posts about 225 Day, Feb. 25, and decided that an annual celebration was past due.

Richardson’s efforts to create more inclusivity in Baton Rouge and invest in the city’s young professionals reached a new height with 225 Fest, with over 14,000 people attending and an array of Baton Rouge-based businesses being vendors for the event.

Notable 225 Fest vendors include Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade – the business idea of 16-year-old Leroy Hayward III – Empire Wingz, Caliente Mexican Cravings and the local American Sign Language program, Feel Seen Today.

The vendors having their own backstories and ties to the city made their presence at 225 Fest incredibly special.

The team behind 225 Fest aimed to make the event family-friendly, with outdoor spaces for children to play in and interactive booths for the grown-ups to familiarize themselves with various organizations and businesses in Baton Rouge.

Local artists also set up shop, selling their work to attendees and showcasing all the talent in Baton Rouge that often gets overlooked.

Performers provided entertainment, arriving in exuberant costumes and taking pictures with attendees.

Food trucks, festivities and tables lined the street and gave Capitol Park a new sense of life. A mini-health fair, panel discussions and live music commemorating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop provided a community-based approach and provided every attendee with something meaningful to do.

In a previous interview with 225 Magazine, Richardson revealed that all of this was her intention from the start.

