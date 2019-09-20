As the month of September winds down to an end, and the cool winds of fall start to blow in, many students are looking for interesting and unique adventures to embark upon.
Unfortunately, a sentiment is found all-too-often amongst Baton Rouge citizens; “There’s nothing to do in the 225.” Many people resort to driving hours to New Orleans or beyond for a taste of the different, which costs far too much money for gas, events, and beyond.
A lot of underrated and incredibly fun locations slip under people’s radar in the Red Stick, and with the first Sunday of the month rapidly approaching, it’s high time to take a look at some of these hidden gems Baton Rouge has to offer, and the great deals they are giving out.
1. LSU Museum of Art
First and foremost, one of LSU’s hidden gems, the LSU Museum of Art, offers up free admission on the first Sunday of every month, with October 6th being the next available Sunday.
Located in downtown Baton Rouge at the Shaw Center for the Arts on Lafayette Street, the museum features numerous exhibits of art from all over the world, as well as local art collaborations with LSU students and faculty.
Examples of painting, sculpture, photography, and beyond are on exhibition, providing a diverse and unique look into the minds of the numerous artists putting their work out for viewers to admire.
Local music and family activities will also be available on the first Sunday, according to the museum’s calendar. For a chance to look at some truly incredible displays of creativity and inspiration from artists, both local and abroad, check out the LSU Museum of Art on the 6th of October.
2. Louisiana Art and Science Museum
Another fantastic opportunity to check out some pretty great art, as well as a focus on historical and scientific discoveries, comes in the form of the Louisiana Art and Science Museum.
Located down River Road, the LASM offers state of the art displays in science, history, and art, with permanent exhibits highlighting Ancient Egypt, The Solar System, our Universe, and a two-story tower with built-to-scale models of the planets in our solar system.
The museum also features several rotating exhibits, putting on display art that combines the aesthetic and the scientific, from artists celebrated across the world. Admission on the first Sunday of the month, once again the 6th of October this coming month, is free, with unlimited planetarium access for only $8, from 1-4 PM.
3. Magnolia Mound
Luckily for full-time students with their college ID, Magnolia Mound, located on Nicholson Drive, offers up some beautiful sights, as well as a deep look into the history of Louisiana.
Originally built in the late 16th and early 17th centuries, Magnolia Mound consists of a large central plantation house that was once the base of operation for a large farm (900 acres to be exact).
Several other smaller buildings, as well as a large plot of land straight out of the history books, make up the rest of the beautifully restored historical landmark. On the first Sunday of every month, they have their First Free Sunday event with free admission and guided tours, for a look into the history of Louisiana and a chance to explore the beauty nature has to offer.