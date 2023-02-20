Mardi Gras is a carnival celebration of parades filled with bands, floats and fun. With carnival season coming to an end, there are still a few rules that tourists and first time paraders should follow in order to have a successful Fat Tuesday.

1. Do track the parades

There are more than 70 parades in Louisiana this carnival season, and there are multiple apps and websites that list the dates and routes of parades. The official New Orleans WDSU parade tracker app will be your best friend in the month of February.

2. Don’t cross in between the bands/floats

To a New Orleans native, crossing in between the bands and floats is considered rude and even dangerous.

Bands from all around the state are asked to be in the parades, and they do not practice months in advance just so you can run through its performance. The floats continue to stop and go, so running through the floats is a quick way to get injured and ruin your Mardi Gras.

3. Do check the weather

Rain or shine, a parade will be taking place.There are very few circumstances where a parade will get canceled due to the weather.

In Louisiana, the weather can change at a moment's notice. The best way to prepare is to check the weather the night before. Be prepared to bring a jacket, poncho or even sunscreen depending on the weather.

4. Don't show up without a costume/accessories

Mardi Gras is a place where you can dress as whatever, free of judgment.

A festive costume is always a great way to look forward to Fat Tuesday. Wigs, glitter, boas and funny costumes will be seen all over New Orleans, especially on Mardi Gras day. However, if you don’t feel like going all out, wearing purple, green and gold is perfectly fine too.

5. Do plan a meeting spot

Once you get to your designated parade spot for the day, decide a meeting spot for you and your family and/or friends.

Phones die and people get lost. The streets can get loud and busy, so even if your phone doesn't die, it may still be hard to hear over the phone. If a meeting spot is planned ahead of time you will know where your missing person is.

6. Don’t throw your beads away

At the end of the parade, once you realize you caught too many beads to take home, do not put them in the trash.

There is usually a float at the end of the parade that allows you to throw the beads back on, and they are taken to be recycled.

Local organizations in New Orleans recycle the beads. For example, The Arc of Greater New Orleans has been recycling beads for over 30 years. It employs people with developmental disabilities and recycle the beads for the next year.

7. Do learn how to pronounce New Orleans

Although this tip may not be as important as the others, it is still nice to know so you do not make locals cringe.

The correct pronunciation is New Or-lens, definitely not New Orl-EENs.

8. Don’t take a kid's beads

Taking a kid's toy is just mean. When people on the float throw a toy or bead directly to a kid, do not reach in front of them and steal it.

There are more floats coming and more beads to catch. Just make the kid and their parents happy by handing the catch to them if you accidentally caught it.

You do not want to be “that guy” at the parade.

9. Do bring cash

The chances you will lose or drop something at Mardi Gras are likely, so bring wise about what you bring.

Taking cash with you is the easiest method of purchasing items. Using cash with vendors and crowded restaurants will be the quickest way for you to get out of there and back to the parade.

10. Don’t move people’s stuff

Finally, do not touch people’s stuff.

Locals get out on the parade routes as early as 4 a.m. to get the best spot. So, do not walk in front of the people who have camped out all day and take their stuff. Most importantly, do not move their stuff and take their spot.

After following these tips, you are guaranteed to have an amazing Mardi Gras and laissez les bons temps rouler!