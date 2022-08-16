Sorority recruitment is all the rage on social media. From dressing up for workshop week to fun TikToks, everyone has their eyes glued on Greek life.

Recruitment, or rush, is how university women join sororities. During the process of recruitment, potential new members go all day walking up and down sorority row to meet each of LSU’s sorority houses, hoping to find their home away from home. The days are lengthy and packed with parties. There’s not much time to run back to your dorm.

Louisiana State University’s Panhellenic Council gives potential new members, or PNMs, a bag that they are required to use. Panhellenic President Olivia Christopher said packing up your bag with everything you need is paramount for long days on the row. Luckily, you can find most of what you’ll need with a quick trip to Walmart or Target.

Here are five essential items for your recruitment bag:

1. BAG TAG

Because every PNM is given the same bag, Christopher recommends adding a ribbon or name tag. No need to buy anything special, a simple hair tie or sticker can add a bit of personality and help make your bag identifiable.

2. PORTABLE FAN

August is one of the hottest months of the year in Louisiana. Keeping cool during the day is a task that is hard to achieve. Panhellenic Treasurer Emma Grace Laughlin recommends packing a portable fan.

“It’s so hot, and you can’t think when you get that hot," Laughlin said. “So keep a fan with you at all times.”

From handheld fans to hands-free neck fans, there are many ways a PNM can carry air-conditioning with them. Don’t forget batteries!

3. PORTABLE PHONE CHARGER

Director of Recruitment Counselors Stephanie Lofton said that potential new members’ recruitment party schedules will be accessible on their phones, so having a portable charger is a must. If a PNM’s phone dies, they will have trouble keeping track of their schedule, Lofton said.

The PowerCore Select 20000 Power Bank, Dual-Port Portable Phone Charger is priced at $39.99 and has great reviews online. The Onn Portable Battery starts as low as $7.98 and comes in a variety of fun colors.

If a PNM’s phone dies, her Gamma Chi always has access to her schedule, Lofton said, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

4. UMBRELLA

Louisiana is riddled with unexpected weather. Don’t be fooled by a clear sky in the morning. Even though a rain jacket or umbrella might make your bag stuffed, it’s a must-have. Lofton said she wished she would’ve packed an umbrella during her recruitment.

5. SNACKS

Most of the recruitment parties are back-to-back. Hangry conversations are never productive; therefore, packing snacks is always a great idea.

“You won’t know your schedule until you get to the row, so if you have a long day, it’ll be nice to have a snack,” Christopher said.

The process of recruitment can become a lot to handle at times for a PNM. The days are tiring, the weather is unpredictable and the choices you have to make can get tough. Every PNM will have highs and lows, but being prepared to deal with each can help alleviate some of the stress.

“I know recruitment seems like the biggest deal in the whole world right now, but everything will work out the way it is supposed to,” Laughlin said. “Take a deep breath, chill out and enjoy yourself.”