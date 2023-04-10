The overwhelming amount of work and lack of a routine in college can cause stress in students, especially during finals.
Many podcasts are informational, but self-help podcasts are specifically made to make your life better. Whether you listen while at the gym, while doing homework or while walking to class, these five podcasts are guaranteed to spark some motivation to help get any college student's life together.
1. "The Psychology of your 20’s" by Jemma Sbeg
"The Psychology of Your 20’s" is hosted by Jemma Sbeg, a psychology grad living in Sydney, Australia.
Sbeg’s podcast discusses the hard transitions of life many people may face in their twenties. From breakups, friendships, work and the future, this podcast covers it all.
Being a psychology grad, Sbeg is not only there to give you advice, but she is also there to explain why we feel these things. By breaking down the psychological concepts of the issues, it is easier to understand how to fix your problems straight on.
The straightforwardness has led Sbeg’s podcast to blow up on Spotify and can typically be found in the top 5 of Spotify’s self-help podcast section.
2. "Moments" by Lexi Hidalgo
TikToker-turned-podcaster Lexi Hidalgo has encouraged many listeners to feel comfortable with their emotions.
Hidalgo’s free spirit has allowed her to gain popularity on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and now her podcast. She travels often and has seen a lot of the world, so these experiences have made her wise.
Her soft-spoken voice and encouraging advice mostly covers mental health, but she also discusses topics like fear, selfishness and growing up. Hidalgo focuses on the belief that you are only alive once, so you should take advantage of that. By pushing the idea that your one life should be your best life, it is moving to hear someone tell you all of the things you can accomplish.
3. "Huberman Lab" by Andrew Huberman
Dr. Andrew Huberman is a neuroscientist and a professor at Stanford School of Medicine. His podcast focuses on science, education, health and fitness.
The "Huberman Lab" podcast can be found in the top 15 of all podcasts globally. His research and life experience in the world of medicine has allowed the podcast to focus mostly on dealing with high stress situations.
Dr. Huberman is most famously known for his morning routine. Many people on TikTok and YouTube will try out the morning routine as a challenge and to see if it has affected their lives by the end. The routine is meant to be done every morning to get maximum optimization of your brain focus, which could be beneficial to college students.
4. "For You From Eve" by Olivia Eve Shabo
Olivia Eve Shabo is a podcaster who focuses on self-love and wellness, and her podcast has become the top education podcast in the United States and United Kingdom.
The weekly podcast keeps up with topics such as health, fitness, self-love, relationships, motivation and more. The hard truth and entertainment makes this podcast a must-listen. Shabo’s main goal is to make you become the best version of yourself.
For even more inspiration, she takes her Instagram platform just as serious. She manages to highlight serious issues while giving the listeners enough entertainment to stay interested. From different workout routines to different supplements, this podcast is promising to those who are looking for heath and wellness motivation.
5. "The Mindset Mentor" by Rob Dial
Rob Dial’s "The Mindset Mentor" is the No. 1-ranked motivational podcast on iTunes because of its ability to change people’s lives.
Dial gained popularity through his impact in self-help publications. He is a published author as well as a podcaster. Besides focusing on mental health, Dial also does life, mindset and business coaching.
He also has another podcast called "The Mindset Reset," which focuses on the psychology and neurobiology behind the ways your brain and body work.
"The Mindset Mentor" was created to guide anyone going through hardships to change their focus to more important things that will benefit them. The psychological background he provides allows listeners to make a plan that will change their life forever. He continues to turn people into the best version of themselves.