There is an undeniable excitement surrounding the new seasons of popular animes. The fourth and final season of the highly-rated series “Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)” and the second season of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" received rave reviews. People's interest in watching these creative, eccentric Japanese animated shows has grown exponentially as they become more mainstream.
Viewers can encounter trouble when searching for an anime to start with since there is a slew of different subgenres and storylines to sort through. Sticking to the more popular series, whether new or old, is an excellent way to ease into the art of anime.
Here is a list of five popular anime to watch for beginners that are new to the genre:
5. "Haikyuu!” (2014-2020)
Adapted from manga by Haruichi Furudate
Genres: Drama, Comedy, Sports
Anime in the sports genre can be hit or miss at times, but Haikyuu! has been revered as one of the best and most titillating series in sports anime history. The series centers around the small-statured and energetic Shoyou Hinata as he joins his high school volleyball team and learns the importance of teamwork while working alongside his brooding, former competitor from middle school, dubbed the “King of the Court,” Tobio Kageyama.
If you like the excitement of sports, the heat of competition, and the power of team spirit, "Haikyuu!" is a must-see for beginners who enjoy a light-hearted and motivational storyline, including a diverse collection of characters.
4. “Attack on Titan (Shingeki No Kyojin)” (2013-2022)
Adapted from manga by Hajime Isayama
Genres: Action, Drama, Fantasy
Currently rated the most popular airing anime in the world according to MyAnimeList, Attack On Titan is presently airing with nine years of stunning animation and plot-thickening suspense behind its name. The series is based in a universe where humans live behind tall walls in fear of man-eating, humanoid creatures called Titans.
The stubborn and rebellious main character Eren Jaeger, alongside his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin, find themselves at the root of each battle when they join the Survey Corps, a battalion focused around finding ways to eradicate this threat and save humankind, all while slowly uncovering the truth about the unknown origin of Titans.
For those who enjoy gory battle scenes and mysterious plotlines with cliffhangers after every episode, this timeless anime is bound to keep you hooked.
3. “Naruto: Shippuden” (2007-2017)
Adapted from manga by Masashi Kishimoto
Genres: Action, Adventure, Comedy
Adapted from the well-loved "Naruto" series that had aired from 2002 up until "Shippuden’s" airing, the sequel continuation of this popular series containing a whopping 500 episodes has the hearts of most anime lovers. Set in a world where people are born with ninja-like powers relating to chakras and elements, viewers will follow the young main protagonist Naruto Uzumaki as he continues training with mighty masters and a new set of challenges in order to become Hokage, a title given to the most powerful ninja to protect his village, called Konohakagure. Being considered one of the best classic anime series, this sequel series is even more exciting than its predecessor and can capture the attention of those who love a good binge-worthy series and electrifying fights between powerful element-using ninjas.
2. “Death Note” (2006-2007)
Adapted from manga by Tusgumi Ohba
Genres: Mystery, Supernatural, Suspense
This series is perhaps the most daring in this list as it centers around who would be considered the villain and not your typical hero. The main character Light Yagami is an unnaturally intelligent and justice-driven high school student. He stumbles upon a notebook that falls out of the sky titled “Death Note.” The book contains a set of directions stating that writing someone’s name in the notebook will lead to their subsequent, sudden death.
Light creates the alter ego Kira (Japanese for “Killer”) with this godlike ability and uses the "Death Note" to secretly enact justice on those he believes are wreaking havoc to the world. A world-renowned detective named only L looks to end Kira’s reign of terror; viewers will be enticed to watch this dark and thrilling anime as they watch Light discreetly work alongside L while inflicting chaos in a world where no person is safe from Kira’s wrath.
1. “Hunter X Hunter” (2011-2014)
Adapted from manga by Yoshihiro Togashi
Genres: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
There is no better series for beginners to start your interest in anime than the stimulating action series "Hunter X Hunter." Twelve-year-old Gon Freecs embarks on a journey to find his long-lost father by becoming a Hunter. Hunters are elite members of humanity who possess innate abilities to catch criminals and other individuals, search for secret treasures, and hunt for rare beasts.
Gon and his fellow hopeful Hunters Killua, Leorio and Kurapika take the Hunter Exam together and dive into the struggles and challenges that come with such responsibility while meeting an array of different monsters, characters and battles throughout their adventures. Tackling themes of survival, virtual realities, war and politics, this 148-episode series has enough punch to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, rooting for the protagonists until the very end.