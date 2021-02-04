If you’ve ever wheeled a red shopping cart into the California-based fresh grocery store, Trader Joe’s, then you know it can be pretty overwhelming when navigating your way through aisles of enticing food products. I am a big fan of this chain and since I’ve started shopping there my freshman year of college, I have developed a bit of a curated grocery list of items that you need to grab on your next T.J.’s run. Don’t get me wrong, almost all of Trader Joe’s items are good in their own way and sold at fantastic prices, but these are a few T.J.’s classics you have to try, in no particular order.
1. Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend
You had to know this was going to make the list. This seasoning has got to be one of Trader Joe’s most popular and sought after items. The seasoning is a bountiful blend of black sesame seeds, white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion flakes, dried minced garlic and sea salt. It’s exactly what the name implies it is. It’s an everything bagel but hold the bagel. The beloved seasoning blend is a fan favorite for sprinkling on avocado toast, and I will say, this blend definitely lives up to the hype. Don’t pass up the seasoning aisle without throwing this little bottle of seeds and seasonings into your basket.
2. Classic Greek Salad
I can’t go to T.J.’s without making a stop on the cold aisle with prepackaged salads, sandwiches and wraps. This cold case is full of perfect quick-grab items that make lunch or any other meal so easy. My favorite pre-made salad from Trader Joe’s has got to be the Classic Greek Salad. It has everything you’d want in a Greek salad including feta cheese, Kalamata olives and a red wine vinaigrette. The salads are usually very fresh, but you should plan to eat the salad a day or two after you buy it to ensure none of the goodies inside have gone mushy.
3. Chili Lime Chicken Burgers
Can’t decide between burger night or Taco Tuesday? Trader Joe’s Chili Lime Chicken Burgers allow you to have a delicious compromise between these two dinner classics. Found in the frozen food section, these chicken burgers look bland but will surprise your taste buds. I usually take mine from the freezer and brown it in a pan on the stove until it is cooked thoroughly, but you can take these patties to the grill if you like. I’ve also ground up these burgers and used them as filling for tacos, so I’d say these are pretty versatile. These burgers are super easy to prepare and will have your dinner guests thinking you’re quite the grill master.
4. Cold Brew Latte Dessert Bars
If a cup of cold brew coffee and a popsicle had a love child it’d be a Trader Joe’s Cold Brew Latte Dessert Bar. I stumbled upon these frozen treats as I was looking at the selection of ice cream in the store. I don’t think I can go a day without coffee, so when I saw these, I knew I had to give them a try. I mean what coffee lover wouldn’t want to try a latte on a stick. These taste just like a cold brew latte and they only contain 40 calories, so you won’t feel too guilty reaching for these in your freezer.
5. Authentic Danish Kringle
This is the only item on my list that isn’t a T.J.’s original, but it’s just too good not to include it. The Authentic Danish Kringle sold at Trader Joe’s actually comes from O&H Danish Bakery in Racine, Wisconsin. A Kringle is a Danish stuffed pastry in the shape of an oval, which reminds me of what we know as King Cake. I have seen a variety of Kringles at Trader Joe’s including Almond, Pecan and Pumpkin. The Kringles are usually seasonal, so definitely snag one if you see it displayed among the bread and cakes.