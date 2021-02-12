This Friday's fortune is an intersection of two holidays. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras, I present to you the Valentine’s Day King Cake from The Ambrosia Bakery. The cake costs $9.34.

It goes against my very being to say this, but the presentation may be more important than taste today. This cake has the shape of a traditional king cake and the look of a Valentine’s Day delicacy. I adore the texture that the tiny heart-shaped sprinkles add to the cake. The icing is sweet but not overwhelming. The dough is light. While this makes cake taste better, it makes it hard to stop after one slice. I do feel there could have been a bit more chocolate present inside the cake so I may not recommend this to a chocolate lover. Still, the balance of each component is decent.

I chose a cake for this week because I believe dessert is just as essential as the meal. I’m sorry mom.

With Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras both happening in a three-day span, I had to choose which holiday would take the shine this week. After searching through many bakeries, I found The Ambrosia Bakery’s marriage of the two holidays.

If you are looking for a sweet treat to celebrate this important time of year, The Ambrosia Bakery is located at 8546 Siegen Lane. The bakery is just off Perkins Road near Calandro’s Supermarket.