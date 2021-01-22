This Friday's fortune is the Cajun Turkey Sandwich from American Market. The deli sandwich costs $8.25 and comes with a bag of Zapp’s Spicy Cajun Crawtator chips.
Nicely toasted bread is the first thing you bite into. The bread was crunchy but not too hard. The meat was sliced thinly and spread evenly across the sandwich. More turkey would have been appreciated as the meat was a tad underwhelming. Onions are an important component in a sandwich and that onion flavor was sadly missing. I opened the second half of the sandwich and laid the chips down on the meat to add a tad of flavor and crunch that would have been provided by the onions. However, the topping proportions were up to par elsewhere. The mayo, mustard and salad dressing were just enough to keep the sandwich from being too dry. I would trade the length of this slim sandwich for a thicker version with more turkey inside. It does not have that special element, but this is a quality sandwich.
American Market is a couple of minutes past Tigerland coming from campus, which is not too far. My Brooklyn-raised father has made me nearly every sandwich that exists, so I enjoy a good sandwich that brings about some nostalgia. Sandwiches are the specialty at the grocery store/deli location. I saw a lot about the Cajun Turkey sandwich on the Baton Rouge subreddit, so I decided to go with what seemed to be American Market’s specialty sandwich.
If you’re looking for a sandwich for under $9, this may not be the first option, but it's not last either. American Market is located at 5251 Nicholson Dr., and is in the same lot as Hungry Howie's.