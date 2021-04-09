This Friday’s Fortune is fried chicken wings with shrimp fried rice and two Hawaiian rolls from Triplet’s Blue Store II. The meal from this spot near campus costs $12.97.
Fried chicken either hits or it doesn’t. The breading, the seasoning and the actual chicken meat are all separate and equally important in fried chicken. In my experience, if a wing is missing one component, it's usually missing all of them. The Blue Store’s wings went a successful 3/3 in wing components. They had a crunchy bite without too much breading, seasoning with a hint of spice that kept me constantly licking my fingers and tender chicken. In short, the wings are top-tier. The shrimp fried rice was decent, but it is hard to compete with the quality of the wings. I had to drizzle soy sauce on the rice to up its level. Lastly, the Hawaiian rolls were Hawaiian rolls; I have never not enjoyed them.
I have been to this wing spot many times, and I can confirm that they are consistent. Almost all of the food finds up to this point have been places that I was trying for the first time, but I felt like this restaurant is not as well-known as I thought it was. And, these fried chicken wings are definitely worth the recognition.
If you are searching for a plate or platter of fantastic fried chicken, head to Triplet’s Blue Store II. The restaurant is located at 2321 Highland Road, just a few minutes down the road from the Varsity Theatre.