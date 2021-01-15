This Friday's fortune is Spicy Shrimp Ramen from Charlie’s Kitchen Seafood Restaurant. This seafood spot’s staple dish is only $8.99.
The ramen slurping experience is definitely present with lengthy noodles. Along with boiled eggs marinated in soy sauce, crunchy seaweed sheets and broccoli provide the dish with structure and an opposing texture to the soft noodles. Ingredients with the correct proportions gift the customer with full flavor in every bite. A good noodle to liquid ratio is important for any soup dish and this one's beef broth is certainly up to par. Finally, "spicy" is in the name of the dish for a reason. However, the flavor of the shrimp manages to cut through the unrelenting spice with a rich bonito base seafood sauce. A runny nose may be unavoidable, but you're guaranteed satisfied taste buds.
Charlie’s being right off campus is a key reason I chose to review one of their dishes. Menu variety and low prices are always a plus. Their hefty chicken po’boys will only cost you $5.99. They also have many other po’boys and platters available. I chose to review the Spicy Shrimp Ramen because along with being Charlie’s most ordered, it is a foreign, unique dish. A mucus-relieving bowl of Spicy Shrimp Ramen to cap a Friday night can be a good alternative from the typical shrimp po’boy or fast-food run.
If you enjoy spicy food, shrimp or ramen, Charlie’s Kitchen Seafood Restaurant is located right off campus at 228 W Chimes St., a few doors down from Insomnia Cookies.