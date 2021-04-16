This Friday’s Fortune is a hot chicken and honey butter french toast biscuit from the Louisiana chain District Donuts. The breakfast sandwich costs $7.70.
I have never seen french toast turned into buns for a biscuit. If I do order a biscuit with french toast buns, I want it to be so sweet that I imagine my mom lecturing me about self-control with each bite. The glazed french toast biscuit did just that with some extra help from the scrumptious honey butter. Chicken that is not heavily seasoned would typically garner much criticism from me but the ridiculously thick chicken patty on this biscuit served a different purpose. The chicken covered in a hot sauce did not add unnecessary flavors or take away from the sweet and spicy taste of the biscuit. The biscuit falling apart as I began to devour it did not prohibit me from enjoying this aesthetically pleasing chicken and waffles spinoff.
I found this breakfast sandwich on LSU alumna Jeanne Hidalgo’s food page boozeyfoodies. Sometimes I am looking for healthy options like a vegan curry dish or a stuffed avocado, and other times I am looking for food that is made strictly to tempt people. I had been searching for such a dish for a while and when I first set eyes on this biscuit, I knew it was the one.
If you are searching for a sweet, neat twist on a classic breakfast item then head to District Donuts. The appealing storefront is located at 7415 Corporate Blvd, next to the Bonefish Grill in the Towne Center at Cedar Lodge shopping complex.