This Friday's fortune is a pupusa and two chicken tacos from La Salvadorena. This meal ran me $9.90 and came with toppings for the pupusa and both tacos.

Having never tasted a pupusa, I decided to rip into this bean and cheese-filled disc first. The ingredients existed in perfect proportions inside the dough. I tasted the ingredients in stages with the warm dough and beans coming before the melted cheese dominated my palette. This traditional El Salvador dish is nothing like a quesadilla. Instead, I would characterize this delicacy as a pastry. The pupusa was served with a Salvadoran version of coleslaw. This topping was almost identical to the Haitian version I know as pikliz. I felt like Anton Ego from “Ratatouille,” as I visited memories from long ago. Moving on to the tacos, the chicken and tortilla were both cooked quite nicely; their pico de gallo also provided the necessary ingredients for a quality taco. The tacos were good, but they were not in the realm of the pupusa.

La Salvadorena is within walking distance from the PMAC making it easily accessible to LSU students. The prices are not low, but this is authentic food. Here you can get the unique experience of tasting good food from a different culture. I ordered the pupusa because I was told it was the most popular item at the counter, and I'm pleased to report this customer favorite is not a fluke. Pupusas are popular for the right reasons. I went back for two more pupusas the following day to fill the craving I was left with after the first one.

If you are looking for authentic Hispanic food, then La Salvadorena is the place for you. La Salvadorena is located at 3285 Nicholson Dr. This blue and red restaurant is visible from the road as you drive away from Tiger Stadium towards downtown Baton Rouge.