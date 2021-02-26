This Friday's fortune is fine vegan cuisine in the form of Khao Soi Tofu. The dish from Thaihey Thaifood cost $11.00.
The Yellow Curry contains a perfect blend of spices. Initially, you may think the curry is spicy. The spice is a taste, not a lingering burn. The curry can exist as a flavorful standalone item. Mastery of texture is what sets this dish apart from the other dishes that I have reviewed. The sweet potato noodles function similarly to any other noodles. A firm and slightly sweet lotus root provided a texture opposite to the soft tofu soaked in the yellow curry. Being my first-time eating lotus root, I was fascinated with the plant. The onions and chives are quality additions. The pickle was the star of the dish for me. I was not expecting this ingredient, but it works so well with this dish. The pickle presents a surprising yet necessary crunch and sour flavor. Every ingredient together creates a delightful balance of counteracting flavors and textures that you genuinely enjoy consuming.
My Haitian comrade Lou introduced me to this location. He enjoys Thaihey’s list of vegan options. I had no idea what dish to choose so I asked what was popular. A curry dish among the few recommended dishes was all I needed to see, and I was pleased with my choice. I love chicken as much as anyone, but I respect flavorful food. They are valid in the kitchen over at Thaihey.
Whether you are vegan or just an omnivore looking for an ambrosial meal, Thaihey has got you covered. Thaihey Thaifood is located at 320 Lee Dr., across from Light House Coffee and next to Tropical Smoothie Cafe.