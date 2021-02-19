This Friday's fortune is a meal that can be produced without any electricity or water. A meal that everyone knows and one that tastes best when cut in triangles for reasons unknown. With an average cost of fewer than 50 cents per sandwich, here is the peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The jelly was replaced by jam in this instance.
Whole wheat bread is a course, slightly bitter-tasting bread that not everyone is fond of. I enjoy the taste of whole wheat bread. It becomes a stronger part of the sandwich than it would be if it was white or honey wheat bread. Crunchy peanut butter has such a strong presence. Peanut fragments provide a new texture to the familiar taste of the thick creamy substance. No ingredient in the PB&J is more important than another, but Strawberry Jam is the easy favorite. The sweet sticky spread with strawberry chunks was made for bread. A properly balanced PB&J will taste just as good the 1000th time as it does the first.
I chose this sandwich because I was out of power for a few days like many others in this region. The PB&J carried me through this tough time when all my groceries went bad. It can be eaten anywhere at any time. Toasted bread is nice, but it is not a necessity. There is nothing fancy about this sandwich. It tastes good and it fills you up. The PB&J sandwich is a legendary food.
Ingredients for this sandwich can be found almost everywhere food is sold. The only mistake you can make is buying the premixed peanut butter and jelly.