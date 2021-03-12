This Friday's fortune is Flight of Fancy Beignets brought to you by my never-satisfied sweet tooth. The three desserts from The Vintage Baton Rouge cost $6.87.
The flight (arrangement of samples) included a Raspberry, S’mores and Matcha beignet. The raspberry jelly was the perfect consistency to serve its purpose as a pastry filling, but a little more filling would have made the pastry magical. The s’mores beignet was good, and there isn't much more to say about it. I thought that I was at a campfire for a split-second thanks to the execution of the marshmallow cream and the Baton Rouge sun. S’mores was a good flavor to re-create. I was a bit uncertain about the matcha beignet at first. My only previous encounter with matcha was with the tea from when I worked at Starbucks. However, I was pleasantly surprised when I bit into the beignet. The cream was delicious and abundant, but not overly sweet. I enjoyed the three different flavors that all touched a different piece of what a pastry dessert should be.
I chose the Flight of Beignets because it is a Flight of Beignets. The price that The Vintage was charging for the three pastries did not hurt either. Under $7 for three pastries is not easy to turn down. The downtown location is modern and welcoming with plenty of outdoor seating.
If you are looking for some sweet treats that cover multiple flavors, then you should head to The Vintage Baton Rouge at 333 Laurel St. You do not need a ticket to catch this flight, just $7.