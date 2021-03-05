This Friday's fortune is a Trashy Trailer Park taco and a Brushfire taco from Torchy’s Tacos. The two tacos from the taco chain cost $10.87.
The Trashy Trailer Park taco was underwhelming. The chicken is the main ingredient of the taco and it was not a sufficient lead. There was more breading outside of the chicken than there was meat inside. The pico and cheese mixture was not bad, but it was basic. The taco was homemade level simple. I was not repulsed by the taco but paying for something that can be replicated quite easily negates the purpose of eating out.
The Brushfire Taco was fell short as well. To call the meat Jamaican Jerk Chicken is a bit of a stretch but it was cooked better than the Trailer Park taco’s chicken. The flavors in this taco have potential but they are drowned out by the spice. The grilled jalapeños dominate the taco to the extent of reducing the other flavors when it should enhance them. Better seasoned chicken and more mango would have made for a more complete flavor. Both tacos were small for the price.
Torchy’s is as close to campus as a restaurant can get. The restaurant is convenient to anyone on or around campus. I also chose the restaurant because everyone I know said the food was good or a waste of money. I decided to find out for myself if the tacos were quality or not. I ordered the Trailer Park taco because of its popularity, and the Brushfire taco to explore the possible range of their flavors.
If you are looking for convenience, then Torchy’s is the place for you. However, you can get better tacos for less at other restaurants. Torchy’s Tacos is located in the Nicholson Gateway retail area at 3658 Nicholson Dr., just steps from Tiger Stadium.