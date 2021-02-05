This Friday's fortune is Caribbean jerk chicken with mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread and a slice of Black History that is the Zeeland Street Market. This entire meal costs $12.99.

Zeeland Street Market restaurant has been steadily owned and operated by Stephanie Phares and her family for the past 32 years.

The chicken had the right amount of barbecue sauce, just enough to get your fingers dirty without taking over the chicken. The spice was evident but not overwhelming. Crispy chicken skin on the outside with moist meat inside is what I prefer, and it was certainly delivered. The mashed potatoes were light, fluffy and flavorful. The sweet, spicy taste from the chicken remained seated on the back of my tongue and blended well with the taste of the mashed potatoes. Green beans provided color and a fresh feeling to the dish. Quality cornbread is a matter of personal preference as long as it is made correctly, which this one definitely was; it was a more dense and savory cornbread. The dish was delicious and plated well, indicating talent in the kitchen.

I had never seen Zeeland Street Market before eating there this week. I selected the restaurant because it's a short drive from campus and had good reviews. I did not choose this dish, the dish chose me due to their setup. The breakfast and lunch restaurant has a revolving selection of lunches depending on the day of the week. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating. The spacious interior still feels cozy with beautiful artwork filling the walls.

If you are in search of soul food with a variety of flavors this Black History Month, Zeeland Street Market is the place for you. This family-owned restaurant is located at 2031 Perkins Road, just over City Park Lake, a few minutes from the overpass and Trader Joe’s.