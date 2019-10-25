After you watch the Fightin’ Tigers of LSU take on the boys from Auburn this Saturday, head over to Tigerland’s own Fred’s Bar, where a full slate of bands will be rocking into the wee hours of the morning.
The evening kicks off immediately following the game (which is a 2:30 p.m. kickoff this week) at 6 p.m., with Pants Party, a self-described “high energy party rock band with horns.” Known for their incredibly energetic personas, wide selection of music, and costumed and highly stylized look, Pants Party is, well, bringing the party early on to continue the high energy and spirits from the game.
Following Pants Party is local favorite The Revelries, who has been frequenting the bars of Tigerland ever since they first burst onto the scene in 2017. The alternative rock group, whose EP “After 7” is currently available on most music streaming platforms, is bringing their pop, rock, and alternative-infused sound to the tent starting at 8 p.m..
At 10 p.m., the Baton Rouge-based Last Call takes the stage, bringing their fusion of country and rock to those celebrating gameday. Lead by singer/songwriter and former LSU football player Trey Gallman, the group will get you drinking and dancing the night away.
As the night continues on and the music gets louder, Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys bring their authentic country music to listeners and partiers willing to grab a partner and dance. Originating from Arnaudville, Louisiana, Cormier, whose first single “Last Angel” is available on Spotify and Apple Music, leds his merry band of Highway Boys to get your feet moving and keep your ears happy. They take the stage at 11 p.m.
Finally, from midnight until the lights come on and everyone migrates to Cane’s or Plucker’s, Fred’s regular and local heroes Parish County Line take the stage to close out the night with their throwback country tunes and drinks in the air attitude. Needing no explanation, as the band has been performing at Fred’s for a long time now, it only makes sense that Parish County Line is closing the (hopefully) victorious night out.
So when the game ends, but the party has just begun, visit Fred’s in Tigerland, where a night full of drinks, dancing, and great music is waiting.