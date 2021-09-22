Have you been wanting to buy the cult favorite 100 Degree Mini Dress or maybe the Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket that’s all over TikTok? Well, you’re in luck because a Free People store recently opened in Perkins Rowe.
“I’m so glad they opened a Free People store here in Baton Rouge, I always wanted to shop there in person instead of online and I finally can,” said mass communication senior Breanna Battles. “I always see girls on campus wearing free people clothes and it’s nice to finally be able to go in person and see what all the hype is about.”
On July 30, the store opened its doors to eager Baton Rouge shoppers. The contemporary lifestyle brand specializes in women’s clothing and is inspired by vintage fashions from the 1960s and 1970s. The new location has an array of items, all perfect for your wardrobe. The boutique carries everything from classic denim like Levi’s to dresses for all occasions.
The only other store locations in Louisiana are on 2001 Magazine St. in New Orleans and the Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie. Free People is part of Urban Outfitters Inc. just like Anthropologie, both of which have stores in Perkins Rowe and are popular among young female shoppers.
When you walk into the store, you can expect to be greeted by a store associate who will help you find what you're looking for. You can also expect to find knit tops, skirts, activewear and a wide range of unique accessories like jewelry, bags and hair accessories.
The store has five fitting rooms so you can try on items before you take them home. The store also offers personalized shopping experiences from a team of expert stylists. You can schedule a one-on-one appointment with a stylist of your choice within their store hours. They are open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday noon-6 p.m.
