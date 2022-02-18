Periods are expensive, period. They’re costly to our wallets, and even more so to our physical and emotional wellbeing.
This month, LSU Feminists in Action are focused on making period products more affordable and accessible. They will be providing free menstrual cups to LSU students who register before Feb. 25.
Aimee Turner, political science freshman and LSU Feminists In Action Event Chair, is an advocate for period product accessibility.
“I was looking for something FIA could do this semester for access to period products, in a more sustainable way,” she said. “Menstrual cups are great; I’m a fan, I use one. So we decided to pair up with CampusCup.”
The CampusCup program is a new initiative that puts period poverty and menstrual hygiene in the spotlight across US universities. AllMatters, The organic and sustainable menstrual product company, will provide colleges with free menstrual cups for students as part of the initiative.
You can register for a free cup here. The program ends on Feb. 25.
A survey revealed that the average woman spends $13.25 a month on menstrual products, averaging $6,360 in a reproductive lifetime.
AllMatters menstrual cups retail at $28 each, and if you order yours now through FIA, it won't cost you a penny. One cup can be used for 10 years with proper care, potentially saving you thousands of dollars.
“By providing students with free menstrual cups, AllMatters is encouraging younger generations (the future) to start a conversation that otherwise did not exist in that space,” Madalena Limão, Creative Project Manager of AllMatters said.
“We’ve seen the start of so many incredible initiatives inspired by CampusCup – from university-wide events to full 'period pantries,’ providing even more students with sustainable period products.”
This month, LSU FIA will be taking the initiative, inspired by the CampusCup campaign.
Over the next few Mondays, @lsufeminists will be posting demos on how to use the AllMatters cups.
Every Wednesday, period book recommendations will be posted to their Instagram under the highlight reel “Women’s Wednesday."
On Fridays, FIA will be table sitting in Free Speech Alley. You can visit them to register for a cup, or just to discuss upcoming events.
For more information, events and resources, visit the LSU Feminists In Action link tree.