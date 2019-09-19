FREEWATER is the block party you wish your neighborhood had.
On Sept. 28, FREEWATER and Winter Circle Productions, the team behind Buku, are set to host their first block party at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.
The event will feature hip-hop and dance musicians performing on indoor and outdoor stages, as well as art installations, food and beverage vendors, interactive experiences and, above all, the chance to combine the two musical communities under one roof.
The combined mission of both FREEWATER and WCP is to unite the New Orleans musical scene. By featuring popular rap and hip-hop artists, as well as EDM performers, the production companies are bridging the gap between the two genres.
The FREEWATER Block Party boasts a solid lineup of artist from either genre and promises performances from hip-hop artists DaBaby, Rico Nasty, Shordie Shordie and Grip, EDM producers RL Grime, What So Not, Graves, and TVBOO. The event will also feature some local performers, like Mhadi G, Kenneth Brother, Trigem (Spicy Bois), Stone Cold Jzzle, Lango and Nameless.
Guests will have access to all of these concerts, as well as other on-site experiences.
During the block party, the New Orleans skate community will have a chance to show off their talents. Stop by the Humidity New Orleans Skate Expo to catch a glimpse of the skaters’ skills between sets.
Sneaker Politics will be hosting a more interactive, on-site experience— a “Politics Playhouse” featuring inflatable, games and a celebrity dunk tank to benefit the Up Beat Academy Foundation. This organization provides at-risk children with the ability to learn the basic skills of music production with a focus on hip-hop and dance music.
The party will also feature food and drink vendors around the site. All of these events are accessible with the purchase of a general admission ticket, available for purchase at freewaterblockparty.com.
For a more exclusive experience, VIP tickets are available. This upgrade allows guests early access to merchandise, early admission into the venue, access to a VIP viewing area and bathrooms, as well as a separate entrance. Another upgrade is available for guests over 21, with all the perks of a regular VIP pass as well as access to an exclusive open bar.
In addition to ticket upgrades, merchandise packs are available to purchase before the block party and will available for pickup throughout the night. Additional merchandise will also be available for sale by vendors.
The inaugural FREEWATER Block Party will take place from 3 p.m. to midnight on Sept. 28 at Mardi Gras World. Tickets are available for purchase at freewaterblockparty.com. This is a 16+ event, and an ID is required.