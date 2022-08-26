Today

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.