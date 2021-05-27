It’s officially happening! The hit sitcom “Friends” is set to have their long-awaited reunion premiering on HBO Max on May 27 titled “The One Where They Get Back Together.”
After their 10-season run from 1994-2004, "Friends" became one of the biggest television series starring Jennifer Aniston, Matt Leblanc, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer. The six stars will reappear on their original Warner Bros sets including the apartments and of course, the famous coffee house, Central Perk.
The show will even be executive produced by the cast as well. Even though it is titled as an episode, HBO Max made a statement that clarified that the reunion special will not be a new, original episode of the series, and according to Lisa Kudrow, who played the free-spirited Phoebe Buffay, the members will not be in character.
“It’s completely unscripted,” Kudrow told the New York Post.
However, the special will contain clips and moments that have been part of the show, including table readings from old episodes such as “The One With the Jellyfish” and “The One Where Everybody Finds Out”, David Schwimmer hosting the famous apartment trivia game from season four, and behind the scene videos from crew members that have never been seen before.
“I was flooded with 10 years of irreplaceable memories,” Courtney Cox, who played neurotic Monica Geller, told People magazine when talking about filming the special with the rest of the cast.
“No audience has seen us together since the show was over," Kudrow said. "We will reminisce, talk about what was going on behind the scenes."
Even though the episode is unscripted, the members still discuss their characters and what they would currently be doing.
“It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed," Leblanc said. "We pick up right where we left off.”
Jennifer Aniston, who played fashion expert Rachel Green, talks about Rachel having her own clothing line.
“Like a Nili Lotan," she said. "And I live in New York City on the Upper East Side.”
Kudrow and Cox talk about being “PTA” mothers who are incredibly involved in the lives of their children. Perry, who starred as the humorous Chandler Bing, talks about his character being a great father as well as a comedy writer. Schwimmer talks about his famous character Ross Geller still being a paleontologist while Leblanc’s character, flirtatious Joey Tribbiani, owns a chain of sandwich shops where he’d eat all the sandwiches, adds Perry.
The reunion special, hosted by James Corden, is also scheduled to have many guest appearances. From the trailer, the audience will get to see guest stars such as Tom Selleck, who played Richard and hear the infamous “oh my god” once again from Maggie Wheeler who played Janice. Many other guest stars from the show including Reece Witherspoon as Rachel’s sister and James Michael Tyler who played Gunther, the Central Perk barista, are also confirmed to appear. Other celebrity stars are also scheduled to make an appearance including Lady Gaga, BTS, Mindy Kaling, David Beckham and Cara Delevingne.
Kudrow mentioned that the most shocking guest to appear for her is Justin Bieber.
“I was like, ‘Wait, that’s Justin Bieber. Right? Would he be here? Is he here? He’s really here; that’s Justin Bieber!” Kudrow said excitedly.
Even though the reunion premiere was pushed back a year due to the pandemic outbreak, Aniston said that the delay only makes the premiere even more exciting.
“I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed," Aniston told Variety. "Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of “Friends,” sorry. You’re stuck with us for life, guys."