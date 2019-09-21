Kelsey Campion is “encouraging people to live their best fashion lives” with her fringe frenzy that’s taking over the internet.
The self-taught seamstress and photographer works from home, but will soon need to look into getting a bigger space due to her items being in such high demand. Her clothing line Fringe + Co offers fun head wraps and pieces full of sequin and feathers.
Campion has lived and traveled in many parts of the world, including previously living in Milan. She was inspired by the women and culture there, seeing them wear fashionable head wraps.
This is where her famous head wraps idea began. She learned how to sew shortly before moving to New Orleans. When she got there, she was asked to make head wraps in Mardi Gras colors, and the rest is history.
As a small business owner in New Orleans, the significance of people supporting small local businesses is the foundation of Campions business.
“I mean it’s absolutely everything,” Campion said. “Getting local support has been absolutely monumental to my work and I’m forever grateful for all of the support and love I get from New Orleans.”
She originally moved to New Orleans because she had family that lived there, then she fell in love with the city. After experiencing her first Mardi Gras, she was drawn to ultimately have her business there.
The business owner has lived in New Orleans for the past 12 years and now calls the city home, getting most of her inspiration from the busy and crazy atmosphere. Campion finds it as an easy place to be inspired and feels like it allows her to be her most creative self.
Along with making her clothing, Campion takes all of her photos for her Fringe + Co. She got her first camera when she was 13 years old and fell in love with photography. All of her looks and photo shoots are based off of what Campion would want to see and wear.
This includes Fringe + Co’s bold and fresh football themed attire. Campion has designed Saints and LSU apparel that is unique including feathers and sequins.
“I mean, I remember going to college games and stuff and everybody wanted to get dressed up and there weren’t a whole lot of options. So, when I started doing some of the shirts, I was like I should probably do some saints shirts and the reception over the last couple years has been really great,” Campion said.
Along with local support from customers, Champion also strongly believes in supporting the local economy and the local community herself, so she keeps everything local and environmentally friendly.
“I definitely try to reuse vintage and or styles that are going to be either thrown away or contribute to the fashion industry and have a big part in pollution, so being able to use things that otherwise might be overlooked is kind of integral part of my business,” Campion said.
Inclusivity is another integral part of her business. Campion has a wide range of models showcasing the range of clothing Fringe + Co has to offer.
Campion eventually wants to add even more sizes, not wanting anyone to feel left out because they don’t see themselves being represented in the fashion industry. While creating pieces, she wants to be mindful of the message she is sending.
“I try to be as mindful of reflecting that in any marketing I do with different models and clothing so there’s accurate representation for multiple groups,” Campion said.
Fringe + Co is doing a Saints pop-up on Sep. 28, 2019, at the Buff Beauty Bar in New Orleans. You can regularly shop the brand at https://fringe-co.com/ and follow them on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fringe.and.company/.